VMI cadets fight back as Virginia Democrats threaten to close historic military college

Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute went to bat for the historic military college after Virginia Democrats introduced legislation to investigate VMI in a move that would potentially revoke state funding and even close the school’s doors for good.

Cadet Michael Ferrara, Regimental S3 Captain, and Cadet Devin Auzenne, Regimental Commander, sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital to discuss the core values of VMI, and dispute some of the allegations that have pushed Virginia Democrats to threaten the institution.

"I would say on the cadet side, there's a little bit of confusion," Ferrara told Fox. "One of the bills questions the contribution that VMI contributes to the commonwealth of the state and this school produces nothing but prestigious men and women ready to serve the country."

"We've had approximately 300 generals and flag officers coming from the Virginia Military Institute," Ferrara added. "We've had seven Medal of Honor recipients, 11 Rhodes Scholars, one Nobel Prize winner."

Ferrara graduates from VMI this spring, and is commissioned to serve in the U.S. Air Force as a developmental engineer. He told Fox he attended VMI because he wanted to serve the country.

The Virginia Democrat-led state assembly introduced two resolutions that could potentially alter the future of VMI, including HB 1377, which would establish a task force to evaluate whether the school should remain funded by the state. HB 1374 would dissolve the college’s Board of Visitors and hand oversight over the school to the state of Virginia.

If VMI were to lose state funding, it is likely that the school would not survive.

In 2021, then-Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a state-sanctioned audit of VMI focused on allegations of racism and sexism tied to the school’s DEI policies. The investigation took place during President Joe Biden's first full year in office, a period marked by an aggressive expansion of DEI initiatives across universities and corporate America.

One of the newly elected Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger's first moves after taking office was appointing Northam to VMI’s Board of Visitors, a decision that drew sharp criticism from Republicans.

Virginia Democrats, including those behind the resolution, have implied that racism and sexism still exist at the military college. The cadets were quick to deny these claims.

"My two roommates, they look nothing like me, come from completely different places, worship different gods," Auzenne told Fox News Digital. "My roommates, including Mike, who [was my] rat roommate, these are the people who I can call my brothers, my family, my friends, and anytime I ever need them, they'll always be here for me."

"I can say VMI is the most inclusive environment that I have ever been a part of," Auzenne added.

Auzenne graduates from VMI this spring, and is commissioned to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. He told Fox, "at the end of the four years [at VMI], they're going to pin gold bars onto me, and I'm going to be expected to know how to lead Marines."

The Regimental Commander went on to explain that cadets abide by the VMI Honor Code, which focuses on several core principals, including a stand against intolerance.

"One or three of the lines are, a cadet is a leader, a character who offers equal respect, treatment and understanding to all," Auzenne explained. "A cadet stands against intolerance, prejudice, discrimination, hate and oppression."

"A third one would be a cadet that productively communicates, lives and works with people from many backgrounds and, in my personal experience, not only is this what has been taught here, this has been what has been taught here for decades," Auzenne told Fox.

VMI has been home to many decorated graduates, including President Donald Trump's Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, and Gen. John "Dan" Caine, the Chairman of Trump’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The famed Gen. George Marshall, who was a crucial part of the Allied Forces’s victory in WWII and later served as President Harry S. Truman’s Secretary of State, graduated from VMI in 1901. Marshall won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1953 for his Marshall plan, which was integral in the economic restructuring of Europe after the war.

The future of the military institution and its cadets now lies with Virginia’s Democrat-led General Assembly and Spanberger, and the cadets say they both believe the legislation currently introduced in assembly "would not be in the best interest of the school."

