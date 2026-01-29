Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Skeletal remains identified as 19-year-old Florida man reported missing nearly a decade ago

Jacob Lyon was 19 when his mother reported him missing in February 2016

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
The nine-year search for Jacob Lyon has ended after authorities confirmed on Monday that skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Florida’s Panhandle in 2022 belong to the missing 19-year-old.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that DNA testing confirmed the remains found in Miramar Beach in October 2022 belong to Lyon, who was 19 years old when his mother reported him missing in February 2016.

"This is not the result our community hoped for," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "For his family, we hope there is peace in knowing Jacob has been found."

Investigators said a man clearing wooded land in Miramar Beach discovered skeletal fragments on Oct. 20, 2022. Deputies and the District 1 Medical Examiner responded to the scene and began efforts to identify the remains.

photo of Jacob Lyon smiling at a beach

Jacob Lyon was reported missing by his mother in 2016. Lyon, of Niceville, Florida, was 19 years old at the time. (Walton County Sheriff's Office; Niceville Police Department)

From 2022 through 2024, the medical examiner worked to determine the victim’s identity but ultimately requested assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) due to the condition of the remains. Authorities said DNA testing was complicated by years of environmental exposure and degradation.

law enforcement press conference in Florida

Investigators said that while the remains have been confirmed to be Lyon's, the investigation into how the 19-year-old died will continue. (Walton County Sheriff's Office; Niceville Police Department)

FDLE confirmed the remains were a positive match for Lyon earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said.

Jacob’s disappearance triggered years of investigation by the Niceville Police Department, which pursued leads and tips but never located him. Authorities did not say where Lyon was last seen or how he may have ended up in Walton County.

law enforcement press conference

Authorities said DNA testing of the skeletal remains was complicated by years of environmental exposure and degradation. (Walton County Sheriff's Office; Niceville Police Department)

Investigators said the case remains active.

"The work does not end here," the sheriff’s office said, adding that deputies will continue working with Niceville police to determine how Lyon died.
