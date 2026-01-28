Video appears to show Alex Pretti spit at agents, damage SUV days before fatal shooting and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

TOP 3

1. Video appears to show Alex Pretti spitting at federal agents before damaging their SUV

2. Suspect arrested after car repeatedly rams doors of NYC synagogue on camera

3. First lady opens up about private life and son's growing political influence

MAJOR HEADLINES

CHILLING REPEAT – Nor'easter bomb cyclone eyes Carolinas for extreme snow, intense wind. Continue reading …

HEALTH HORROR – Medical watchdog unloads on VCU after nurse fired for viral anti-ICE TikTok video. Continue reading …

CANUCK CRACKDOWN – Canada caught red-handed in Olympic qualifying sabotage against American athlete. Continue reading …

THEN VS NOW – Obama's forgotten warning about illegal immigration comes back to haunt Dems. Continue reading …

TOWN HALL CLASH – Substance sprayed on Rep Ilhan Omar during Minneapolis event identified: report. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ABOUT-FACE – UK reverses course on territory handover after fierce criticism from Trump. Continue reading …

‘PSYCHOPATH’ – Social media erupts after 'deranged' Democrat reveals plan to 'kill' Trump. Continue reading …

HAT IN THE RING – Former Rick Scott staffer jumps into crowded Florida primary for open House seat. Continue reading …

'PETTY INSULTS' – Senate Democrat fires back after VP Vance makes Forrest Gump comparison. Continue reading …

MEDIA

SCREEN TEST – Republicans virtually shut out of Dem-dominated talk shows as FCC aims to reform network bias. Continue reading …

FLAMES STOKED – DHS punches back at Rep. Moulton for 'inciting rioters' with 'gross' ICE remarks. Continue reading …

'CULTURE PROBLEM' – Possible 2028 candidate claims he was blacklisted by Kamala Harris' campaign. Continue reading …

‘DANGEROUS’ – Trump reportedly warned Shapiro not to run for president after mansion arson attack. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Minnesota tragedies aren't instant replay calls you make from the couch. Continue reading …

LORA RIES – Not coming to America: The 60-year immigration bubble finally bursts. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MAGA MINAJ – Nicki Minaj and President Trump draw attention after hand-holding moment. Continue reading …

FLAG ON THE PLAY – Hall of Fame threatens to take action against vote violators amid Belichick outrage. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on airport architecture and Olympic outlooks. Take the quiz here …

CIRCADIAN STRAIN – Your bedtime could directly impact chances of heart attack or stroke, study suggests. Continue reading …

CANDY CRUSH – Florida's first lady sounds alarm about hidden ingredients. See video ...

WATCH

MELANIA TRUMP – Barron played a role in steering father's comeback campaign. See video …

KID ROCK – Congress needs to address high concert ticket prices. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for more on how a surge in insurance claim denials and corporate consolidation are reshaping independent medical practice. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

