Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Immigration

ICE detains New Orleans police recruit after immigration judge signed removal order following his hiring

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick says the recruit had valid documents and passed federal employment verification when hired in June

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) recruit was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents over his illegal status, the city’s police chief said Wednesday.

According to NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, the recruit, who was not named, was hired by the police force in June 2025 and was going through the department's police academy.

"We learned about it this morning," Kirkpatrick said Wednesday. "There was no struggle involved. The recruit was taken into custody without any incident whatsoever."

DHS WEBSITE TRAFFIC SURGES 68% AS THOUSANDS USE TRUMP'S SELF-DEPORTATION APP FOR VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE

Anne Kirkpatrick, superintendent of NOPD

New Orleans Police Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick, center in white, is flanked by Louisiana officials after a terror attack before the 2025 Sugar Bowl. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kirkpatrick declined to identify the recruit, referring questions on his identity to ICE. Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for additional details.

She said the department had no indication during the hiring process that the individual was not legally in the U.S.

"There was nothing in the [personnel] packet that would have given us reason to believe that this person did not have legal status," she said. "There is some question that may have developed later."

A ICE officer detains a man

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said there was no indication during the hiring process that the individual was not legally in the U.S. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

UNAUTHORIZED IMMIGRANT POPULATION SOARED TO AN ALL-TIME HIGH UNDER BIDEN, NEW REPORT SHOWS

According to Kirkpatrick, the recruit applied to join the department in June 2025, had a valid driver’s license and Social Security number, and had passed the federal E-Verify system.

She said ICE later informed the department that an immigration judge had signed a removal order for the recruit on Dec. 5, 2025, following his application to the police force.

"The order of removal occurred after we had already hired him," she said.

SEND US A TIP HERE

Kirkpatrick said the recruit had lived in the United States for about 10 years and had previously lived in Georgia.

Ice agent

An ICE agent is seen standing in front of a house in a residential area.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She said that the NOPD had conducted standard criminal background checks, including a search through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and found no criminal history.

According to Kirkpatrick, the ICE field director also confirmed the recruit had no criminal record.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We did the due diligence," she said.

"I have been told that he will not be given a bond hearing and that he will be in the process of a removal," she said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue