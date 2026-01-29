Expand / Collapse search
Brother of man accused of spraying Ilhan Omar says suspect hated Somali community for years

Anthony Kazmierczak's estranged brother said the alleged attacker and their mother are 'right-wing extremists'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Man arrested after spraying Rep. Omar with unknown liquid at town hall Video

Man arrested after spraying Rep. Omar with unknown liquid at town hall

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to report on the incident targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall in Minneapolis.

The younger brother of the man accused of spraying a substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said the alleged attacker has harbored a hatred for the Somali community for years.

"I’m not surprised this happened," Anthony Kazmierczak’s estranged brother, who did not wish to be identified, told the Independent over the phone from his home in North Carolina. 

"Not at all. Unfortunately, he and my mother are both right-wing extremists," he added. 

ILHAN OMAR BACKED BY HOUSE REPUBLICANS AFTER MINNESOTA TOWN HALL ATTACK

Man tackled while confronting Rep Ilhan Omar

A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 27, 2026. (Octavio Jones/ AFP via Getty Images)

The brother said he's been estranged from Kazmierczak for the past four years.

"I believe in helping people," he said. "He believes in blaming people."

Kazmierczak, 55, allegedly ran toward Omar as she was speaking Tuesday night at a town hall at Urban League Twin Cities, where she criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and called for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Video of the incident shows a man spraying an unidentified substance at Omar from a syringe. He was immediately tackled by security personnel and subsequently arrested. 

Omar wiped herself clean and continued her remarks. 

MAN ACCUSED OF SPRAYING OMAR HAS CRIMINAL RECORD AS CONGRESSWOMAN VOWS 'A--HOLES' WON'T WIN

split between ilhan-omar and the man accused of attacking her

Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked while speaking at a Minneapolis town hall, with police identifying the suspect as Anthony Kazmierczak. (Minneapolis PD)

"We're gonna keep talking," she said. "Just give me 10 minutes. Please don't let them have the show."

The brother said Kazmierczak had mentioned Omar before and that he has a deep dislike for Somalis, which began well before Omar was elected to Congress in 2019. 

"He has had a hatred of the Somali community for probably 20 years," Kazmierczak’s brother continued. "There’s a reason I don’t talk to him… He’s got a lot of anger, I have no idea where it comes from. He’s always been that way. In and out of treatment since he was a kid."

One of Kazmierczak’s neighbors told The New York Post he had hinted in a cryptic text days earlier that he might end up leaving the event in handcuffs.

"He said, 'I’m going to this Omar thing.' I’m like, Omar what? He said, ‘This town hall thing.’ And he said, ‘I might get arrested,’" Brian Kelley told The Post.

Omar Ilhan town hall

Omar's town hall erupted as security pulled her from room after an apparent spray attack by man. (Fox News)

"I didn’t take him seriously. I’m surprised, but not overly surprised," the neighbor added. "I figured when he said he was going to go to the town hall, he’d stand up and say something stupid. I can’t imagine him assaulting or spraying somebody."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
