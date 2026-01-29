LA protesters swarm restaurant after TSA officers reportedly misidentified as ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of protesters gathered outside a restaurant in Lynwood, California, Wednesday evening after reportedly mistaking Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported that two TSA officers were eating dinner at a restaurant when someone mistook them for ICE agents.

A crowd later gathered outside, blowing whistles and horns.

The outlet reported that deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were then called in to help with crowd control.

MINNEAPOLIS SOFTWARE ENGINEERS MISTAKEN FOR ICE AGENTS HARASSED, INSULTED BY LEFT-WING AGITATORS AT DELI

"I think there’s a place and time for everything," said Osbaldo Bretado, a restaurant customer. "You would understand people get really emotional so they usually make mistakes."

"It happens when you take it out on the wrong people," he added. "Same thing as ICE – they say they’re after criminals but they’re taking it out on everybody."

ANTI-ICE LAW SET TO TAKE EFFECT IN MAINE AS GOVERNOR FACES INCREASED CRITICISM FOR ALLOWING IT AMID SENATE RUN

Fox 11 reported that the TSA officers were eventually escorted out safely, and no arrests or injuries were reported.

LA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PLAN TO ADD UNARMED CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM TO POLICE FOR NONVIOLENT 911 CALLS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital it did not have any additional information to provide about the incident.

TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.