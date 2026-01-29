Expand / Collapse search
California

LA protesters swarm restaurant after TSA officers reportedly misidentified as ICE agents

Two TSA employees were escorted out safely after crowd gathered with whistles and horns

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Protesters gather outside restaurant after reportedly mistaking TSA officers for ICE agents Video

Protesters gather outside restaurant after reportedly mistaking TSA officers for ICE agents

Fox 11 reported that two TSA officers were safely escorted out of the restaurant after being mistaken for federal immigration agents. (Credit: KTTV)

A group of protesters gathered outside a restaurant in Lynwood, California, Wednesday evening after reportedly mistaking Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported that two TSA officers were eating dinner at a restaurant when someone mistook them for ICE agents.

A crowd later gathered outside, blowing whistles and horns.

The outlet reported that deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were then called in to help with crowd control.

The protesters waved flags and blew horns.

Anti-ICE demonstrators gathered outside a restaurant in Lynwood, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

"I think there’s a place and time for everything," said Osbaldo Bretado, a restaurant customer. "You would understand people get really emotional so they usually make mistakes."

"It happens when you take it out on the wrong people," he added. "Same thing as ICE – they say they’re after criminals but they’re taking it out on everybody."

An aerial view of officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called in to help with crowd control after anti-ICE demonstrators gathered outside a restaurant in Lynwood, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Fox 11 reported that the TSA officers were eventually escorted out safely, and no arrests or injuries were reported.

Officers escort two people outside of a restaurant in California.

Two men are escorted out of a restaurant in Lynwood on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital it did not have any additional information to provide about the incident. 

TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

