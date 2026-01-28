Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Walz shocks with misguided Holocaust comparison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Trump's antisemitism envoy slams Walz for comparing ICE enforcement to Anne Frank, Holocaust

- Lunatic rams car repeatedly into doors of NYC Jewish site

- How the Oct 7 Hamas terror attacks exposed long-running concerns about UNRWA

TOP STORY: President Trump’s antisemitism envoy blasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for likening federal immigration enforcement to the Holocaust and Anne Frank. Walz said children fear aggressive agents; critics called the comparison ignorant and offensive. Jewish groups and the Holocaust Museum condemned the remarks as trivializing genocide and abusing history, urging leaders to stop exploiting Holocaust imagery for political attacks.

VIDEO: Israel confirms the remains of hostage Ran Gvili have been located in Gaza. WATCH HERE:

NUT BEHIND THE WHEEL: A driver was arrested after repeatedly ramming a car into the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn, damaging doors but causing no injuries. Police say the act appeared intentional and are probing it as a possible hate crime. The NYPD bomb squad found no explosives, and the Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation.

AID UNDER FIRE: Israeli forces demolished UNRWA’s Jerusalem headquarters as a new documentary reignited scrutiny of the agency’s alleged Hamas ties and antisemitic indoctrination. Israel says UNRWA facilities have harbored terror infrastructure and staff linked to Oct. 7. Despite mounting evidence and Western unease, the U.N. renewed UNRWA’s mandate, intensifying a global backlash over its role in perpetuating conflict.

CAMPUS CLASH: Columbia University’s incoming president, Jennifer Mnookin, is already under fire from anti-Israel activists who accuse her of cracking down on protest encampments at her previous post. Critics label her authoritarian, while trustees praise her decisive leadership. Mnookin steps in as Columbia reels from protest chaos, antisemitism scrutiny, and federal pressure.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Author Josh Hammer writes that a case being heard by the International Court of Justice could redefine the word genocide. And while this case does not concern Israel directly, the ICJ’s determinations may have major ramifications for the case Israel is now defending at the tribunal against South Africa .

GUEST EDITORIAL: Aviva Klompas, CEO and cofounder of Boundless Israel , a nonprofit dedicated to fighting antisemitism, warns that social media algorithms designed to reward engagement mean there are financial incentives that sustain and accelerate antisemitism.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Humanitarian organizations have begun to identify with the people to whom they’re providing humanitarian aid. In that case, that means identifying with one strain of the Palestinian political scene, which is Hamas." - Former UNRWA legal adviser James Lindsay.

