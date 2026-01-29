Second elderly South Carolina woman dead from hypothermia in winter storm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) has confirmed a second death from last weekend's winter storm as the state braces for more extreme weather in the coming days.

On Jan. 25, an 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia while outside in Lexington County, the department confirmed Wednesday. It said that the first reported storm-related death was a 96-year-old woman in Greenwood County who died of hypothermia on Monday.

The SCDPH said the deaths of both the 83-year-old and the 96-year-old were confirmed by the county coroner. The women have not been identified at this time.

Ahead of last weekend's winter storm, President Donald Trump approved South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's federal emergency disaster declaration request, providing federal aid to supplement state and local efforts. McMacter's office said in a statement that South Carolina's 46 counties would have access to federal personnel and equipment if they needed it.

"I have approved Emergency Declarations for the historic winter storms headed to the great state of South Carolina and the Commonwealth of Virginia," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Jan. 24. "With the help of FEMA and our state partners, we will keep everyone safe, and make sure both States have the support they need. We will continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay safe, and stay warm!"

Later on Jan. 24, Trump issued another statement saying he had approved emergency declaration requests for Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana and West Virginia.

When a winter storm hit a large portion of the country, spanning from New Mexico to New England, it dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain, and left much of the country in subzero temperatures. Trump approved several emergency declaration requests for at least a dozen states by Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

One week after the storm, several states are once again bracing to take another hit of winter weather. Fox Weather is reporting that states from the Carolinas through the Northeast are expecting yet another storm, which, like last weekend, could cause travel delays. While the Carolinas are on track to get hit, Massachusetts and Cape Cod are set to bear the brunt of the storm, with snow expected to total nearly half a foot and winds expected to hit 70 mph on Sunday, according to Fox Weather.

