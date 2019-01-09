FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump outlines 'humanitarian crisis' at border while Dems stay in denial

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

TRUMP OUTLINES BORDER ‘CRISIS’: President Trump made his case for funding his long-promised border wall Tuesday night, taking his case directly to the nation with an address from the Oval Office, and calling the surge of illegal immigration a "growing humanitarian and security crisis" ... The president's speech drew seemingly deep lines in the sand as Republicans and Democrats plan to meet Wednesday to continue negotiations on ending the partial federal government shutdown over border wall funding, which is now in its third week.

Trump drew a correlation between border security and the opioid crisis and drug deaths in the United States, calling for the closure of the pipeline that enables "vast quantities of illegal drugs – including meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl" to cross the border. Trump also paid tribute to several Americans allegedly killed by suspected illegal immigrants, including California police Cpl. Ronil Singh, whom authorities say was killed the day after Christmas by an illegal immigrant suspected of driving drunk.

DEMS CALL TRUMP'S ADDRESS FAKE NEWS: In a joint Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's address, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of fear-mongering and manufacturing a crisis to distract the public from the "turmoil in his administration" and urged him to sign legislation to end the shutdown ... "We can re-open the government and continue to work through disagreements about policy," Schumer said. "We can secure our border without an expensive, ineffective wall. And, we can welcome legal immigrants and refugees without compromising safety and security. The symbol of America should be the Statue of Liberty, not a thirty-foot wall."

In her remarks, Pelosi said the president's statements during the partial shutdown have been "full of misinformation and even malice," and accused the administration of practicing "cruel and counterproductive policies" at the southern border.

OCASIO-CORTEZ TARGETS TRUMP AGAIN: Freshman socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., once again took aim at President Trump on Tuesday, this time on Twitter, by simply labeling him a “racist" ... Ocasio-Cortez gave multiple examples of what she deemed to be Trump's racist behavior and said Americans should feel “uncomfortable” with the president's behavior. Her condemnation came days after a "60 Minutes" interview where she accused Trump of providing a platform for racists.

GINSBURG MISSES A SECOND DAY: Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg missed a second straight day of arguments on Tuesday, sparking concerns about her recovery from cancer surgery last month ... The court did not indicate how long Ginsburg could be absent, but Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday that Ginsburg would participate and read from transcripts and briefs, according to the Wall Street Journal. Her chair was vacant for a second day while Justice Brett Kavanaugh delivered his first opinion in the court.

Ginsburg, 85, had two cancerous growths removed from her left lung Dec. 21. She was discharged from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Christmas Day. The growths were spotted on her lung after she fractured ribs in a fall in early November.

FACEBOOK, TWITTER TURN TO CONSERVATIVES TO FIGHT BIAS: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, under fire for alleged political bias and censorship against conservatives, reportedly are turning to right-leaning groups to combat their woes in policing content ... According to the Wall Street Journal, the social media giants have sought input from hundreds of groups, including a growing number of those that lean to the right, in what kind of content should be banned and what is considered acceptable. Facebook has privately sought advice from the Family Research Council and its president, Tony Perkins, according to sources. Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, the Journal reports, recently hosted dinners with conservatives, including Grover Norquist, founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform. Advisers on the left reportedly include the Southern Poverty Law Center.



THE MOST INNOCENT VICTIMS OF THE BORDER CRISIS - "This is a humanitarian crisis – a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul. Last month, 20,000 migrant children were illegally brought into the United States – a dramatic increase. These children are used as human pawns by vicious coyotes and ruthless gangs. One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up through Mexico. Women and children are the biggest victims by far of our broken system." – President Trump, in his Oval Office address to the nation, on the need for border wall funding. WATCH



Kellyanne Conway slams CNN's Jim Acosta during heated exchange: 'You're such a smarta--.'

'Thank you, Jesus': Man's truck goes up in flames but Bible left inside was unscathed.

CEO's ridiculous posting for part-time personal assistant goes viral.

Trade meetings in China wrapping up, hopes of a deal build.

Stocks post third straight day of gains on hope for U.S.-China trade deal.

TSA union warns shutdown could lead to 'massive' airport security risk.

Why Ocasio-Cortez's 70 percent 'soak-the-rich' tax may fail.

Samsung appliance prices rose due to US-China trade war.

If PG&E goes bankrupt, what happens next?

