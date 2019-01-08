Behold, the most self-indulgent job listing of all time.

A 28-year-old CEO posted the ad on job search site Seek, detailing a part-time personal assistant position at his company — and it has gone viral.

The listing details the many personal and professional criteria of the job, including never being able to clock off, extensive duties ranging from content creation to cleaning and property management, and “a desire to lead from behind”.

“This will be the most challenging and the most rewarding position you’ve ever had,” the ad begins.

It goes on to describe the position as an “opportunity to look inside the mind of a successful, fast-paced, intense, sometimes chaotic, passionate, easygoing, adventurous 28-year-old entrepreneur”.

“If you want to clock in and clock out of your job — this isn’t for you,” the listing reads.

“Expect after-hours and weekend calls from time to time. Life doesn’t stop when the work day does — high performers work until their tasks are done, NOT just until the clock runs out.”

The employer writes about the need to keep up with his “activities and type A personality”, which he admits “isn’t for everyone”.

The ideal candidate should also be able to not “take things personally: it’s NEVER about you!”

It also details that the applicant must be willing to put up with “profanity”.

The salary for the part-time position starts at $50,000.

It is unclear whether the CEO plans to include overtime for the phone calls and extra hours worked.

“Success here will not happen simply by doing what you’re told,” the listing reads.

“You will need to know the desired outcomes, prioritise your time and projects — and make your own decisions as to how to best accomplish our goals.

“From the inner workings of business operations, high-level social soirees, business negotiations, property management and business travel — to handling and owning the challenging moments and tasks that a successful business and bizarre, interesting personal life is built on, you’ll get to experience it all first-hand. With a close relationship, you’ll learn his personality and voice and ultimately manage the majority of his day to day activities, scheduling, correspondence, project management, research and errands — among other activities.”

The ad goes on to detail other things expected.

To be successful in the role, you need to be “INCREDIBLY organised, intellectual, honesty, have integrity, tech-savvy” and able to help “maintain alignment in the CEO’s life”.

You will be held personally responsible for “making the CEO look good, feel good and perform at a higher level”.

You’ll be in charge of “miscellaneous tasks” from “coffee to contract execution” as well as organising events, travelling to events and orchestrating the rest of the team’s travel to these events.

It also requires writing articles, creating digital assets, looking after the CEO’s properties as well as cleaning the office and maintaining office supplies.

What an opportunity.

All this might have one wondering exactly what the CEO is doing, given it sounds like the part-time personal assistant might wind up doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

The job has since been removed from the Seek website.

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.