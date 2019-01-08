Ocasio-Cortez: Trump is a 'racist' and people should be 'uncomfortable'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. took aim at President Trump on Twitter Tuesday, simply labeling him a “racist.”

And the notion shouldn’t sit well with people, the Democrat from New York said. It “should make you uncomfortable,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez gave multiple examples on Twitter of what she deemed to be Trump's racist behavior.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ASKS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ TO STOP ‘POOPING’ ON OTHER DEMOCRATS ON ‘THE VIEW’

Ocasio-Cortez’s condemnation of the president came days after she spoke frankly about him in an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

“Yeah. Yeah. No question,” Ocasio-Cortez replied when asked if Trump is racist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The president certainly didn’t invent racism, but he’s certainly given a voice to it and expanded it, and created a platform for those things,” she said.

In response to CBS News, the White House said the freshman lawmaker’s “sheer ignorance on the matter can’t cover the fact that President Trump supported and passed historic criminal justice reform.”

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn and Frank Miles contributed to this report.