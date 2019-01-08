'Thank you, Jesus': Man's truck goes up in flames but Bible left inside was unscathed

An Oklahoma family is counting their blessings after an intense fire charred their truck – but left their Bible untouched.

And if it wasn't for the vehicle's horn honking, the family may have lost their house, too, which was just feet from the flames.

MAN'S BIBLE UNTOUCHED AFTER FIRE DESTROYS HIS HOME

"I felt like crying," Steven Gaut told FOX 6. The incident happened two weeks before Christmas.

But a solace in the midst of tragedy was that Gaut's childhood Bible was left unscathed.

A case that was around it was charred but the Bible he had received when he was 13 was is good shape.

Gaut said he is a single father raising five kids, plus another child he cares for during the summer, so the loss of his only form of transportation was not easy.

In a Facebook post, Gaut asked the Lord to help his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Heal our broken hearts and the fear that is in the kids' eyes. Please help us find an eight-passenger car as soon as possible. Thank you for making sure that we were safe, and saving my Bible. Love you forever, in Jesus's name, Amen," Gaut wrote.

A fundraiser on Facebook to help with the Gaut family has raised a little over $3,000 of the $4,000 goal.