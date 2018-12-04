FOX NEWS FIRST: Tributes pour in as George H.W. Bush lies in state; Media use Bush to bash Trump; Border breach

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Lawmakers honored George H.W. Bush, and President Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid respects on Monday as the body of the nation's 41st president lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

As the nation mourns former President George H.W. Bush, various members of the mainstream media have sparked outrage by using his death to attack Trump

Caravan migrants frustrated over the asylum-seeking process began to breach the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, according to a report

France is expected to suspend the fuel tax hikes that have led to violent protests, French media say

CIA Director Gina Haspel is expected to brief Senate committee leaders on the investigation on the killing of Saudi activist Jamal Khashoggi, FOX News has learned

Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly is close to finishing his investigation as conservative author Jerome Corsi on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Mueller's team

THE LEAD STORY - 'A GREAT MAN, A GENTLE SOUL': Lawmakers on Monday put aside partisan politics to pay tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, who was remembered for his lifelong service to his country, decency and willingness to reach across the aisle ... President Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the 41st president of the United States, visiting the late president’s flag-draped casket in the building’s rotunda, where Bush will lie in state until Wednesday morning before being transported to the National Cathedral for a private state funeral, which Trump is scheduled to attend. At an earlier ceremony, Vice President Mike Pence and other top lawmakers spoke and reflected on Bush’s military record and service. Bush, Pence said, “never failed to answer the call to serve his country.” - Reported by Nicole Darrah (@nicoledarrah on Twitter)

A SHAMEFUL DISPLAY BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA: Media missteps in the coverage of former President George H.W. Bush's death -- from a derogatory Associated Press tweet to the Gray Lady including misleading info in its obituary -- have fueled new accusations of liberal bias ... A shouting match erupted on "The View" when Joy Behar tried to use Bush's legacy to bash and co-host Meghan McCain - who is no fan of Trump - attempted to keep the show focused on Bush 41. While several publications and media figures used Bush’s death to take shots at Trump, even some standard obituaries were panned as slanted and unfair.

The AP notably backed off a widely criticized tweet sent shortly after Bush’s death was confirmed. The now-deleted message said: “George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94." The tweet was immediately slammed, and AP eventually deleted the tweet and admitted the gaffe. - Reported by Brian Flood (@briansflood on Twitter)

MIGRANTS BREACH: At least two dozen Central American migrants-- disillusioned and frustrated with the asylum-seeking process-- breached the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday just before dusk by scaling a 10-foot metal fence, Reuters reported ... Other migrants managed to squeeze through the fence on the beach. Some migrants reportedly tried to escape the capture by the U.S. Border Patrol, but most were caught. It remains unclear how many migrants managed to escape the detention. The migrants are part of the caravan that traveled towards the U.S. in an effort to enter the U.S. – some illegally, others legally in the hope of applying for asylum – citing issues such as rampant violence in their home countries. - Reported by Lukas Mikelionis (@LukasMikelionis on Twitter)

PUMPING THE BRAKES ON FUEL HIKES: French Prime Minister is expected to announce a suspension of fuel tax hikes that have provoked a protest movement that has grown violent, according to French media ... Edouard Philippe, the minister, is expected to announce the planned increase will be suspended for several months, Le Monde and France Info radio reported. Philippe is also expected to announce other measures aimed at easing tensions.

A LONG-AWAITED KHASHOGGI UPDATE: CIA Director Gina Haspel is expected to brief leaders of multiple Senate committees Tuesday about the October killing of Saudi activist and writer Jamal Khashoggi, a source told FOX News ... The source said the briefing will include leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Armed Services Committee and Appropriations Committee. Haspel did not attend a briefing about Khashoggi's killing that was given to all senators last week by Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Her absence upset lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vowing to hold up Congress' agenda for the current lame-duck session until he heard from the CIA director. - Reported by Samuel Chamberlain (@SChamberlainFOX on Twitter) and Jason Donner

MUELLER PROBE IN FINAL STAGES? - Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators recently have told President's defense lawyers they are "trying to tie up loose ends," suggesting the probe may be nearing an end ... Yahoo! News reports that prosecutors are planning to file memos on former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Meanwhile, author - and Muller target - Jerome Corsi on Monday filed a “criminal and ethics complaint” against Mueller’s team, accusing investigators of trying to bully him into giving “false testimony” against President Trump. - Reported by Judson Berger and Alex Pappas

A GIANT AMONG MEN - "This Rotunda is a trumpet call to glory. Tributes to the giants, all the way up to the sky." - House Speaker Paul Ryan, paying tribute former President George H.W. Bush.



Stocks celebrate trade progress with triple point jump.

China trade commitments will begin 'immediately': Larry Kudlow

Is U.S. bond market forecasting a recession?



