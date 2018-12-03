2 migrant children dropped over border wall by suspected smuggler, CPB video shows

Two small migrant children appeared to be dropped from the Mexico side of the border into the Arizona side by a suspected smuggler, according to surveillance footage provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Monday.

The children were dropped from the 18-foot wall near the San Luis Port of Entry, according to CBP release. One child suffered a facial injury.

At least one person in Mexico was seen helping adult members of the family group over the top of the wall, and then dropping the children to the waiting family members below, according to the release. The six family members were from Guatemala, including three children ages 2, 7 and 10, the release said. The ages of the two children who were dropped were unclear. All six were taken into custody.

The suspect who helped the children over the border wall to the group did not cross into the U.S., CPB said, according to Yuma's KYMA-TV.

That section of the wall where the incident took place is part of the 27 miles that has been selected for replacement in 2019, the station reported, citing the CPB.