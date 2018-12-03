US Postal Service to suspend delivery Wednesday in President Bush's honor

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is halting its regular mail deliveries on Wednesday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

The suspension is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5, which President Trump proclaimed as a national day of mourning to remember the 41st president, who died on Friday at the age of 94.

USPS in a statement said that "out of respect" for Bush, and to "honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime," regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity will be suspended for the day.

"We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season," officials said.

Suspending operations in remembrance of the elder Bush won't be the first time mail officials have halted deliveries to honor a president.

The agency has closed or suspended operations at least seven times to mourn presidents, including John F. Kennedy in November 1963, Dwight D. Eisenhower in March 1969, Harry S. Truman in December 1972, Lyndon B. Johnson in January 1973, Richard Nixon in April 1994, Ronald Reagan in June 2004 and Gerald Ford in 2007.

The post office is an independent agency of the federal government.