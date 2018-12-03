George H.W. Bush's funeral, memorial services: Everything you need to know

President George H.W. Bush, America’s 41st president, is coming back to Washington one last time.

Bush, who died late Friday at his home in Houston at age 94, will be remembered in both Washington, D.C., and Texas with private funerals and public ceremonies, according to the Defense Department’s Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is assisting with the funeral.

His casket will arrive in Washington, D.C., on Monday for three days of public visitation as he lies in state at the Capitol rotunda. A private funeral service will also be held at the Washington National Cathedral before Bush will be flown back to Texas to be buried.

“We, the men and women of the Department of Defense, are honored and proud to support the Bush family and will do so with the utmost respect,” Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region commanding general, said. “This state funeral is a culmination of years of planning and rehearsal to ensure the support the military renders President Bush is nothing less than a first-class tribute.”

Read on for a look at the week’s events for Bush.

December 3

Bush’s body will be brought from Texas to Washington, D.C., by Air Force One, President Trump announced over the weekend. Trump tasked the crew of the military airplane to carry out “Special Air Mission 41,” a reference to Bush’s place in the roster of America’s presidents.

A motorcade will travel from Joint Base Andrews to the U.S. Capitol Monday, expected to arrive at about 4:45 p.m. ET, according to the JTF-NCR schedule.

Bush will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol from Dec. 3 to the morning of Dec. 5. This is open to the public.

When someone lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda, the casket is placed in the center of the room on the catafalque, the wooden platform used for President Abraham Lincoln’s funeral in 1865. The casket is draped with an American flag and an honor guard stands vigil around the clock. Visitors to the rotunda are usually permitted to file past the casket after formal and family ceremonies.

The last president to lie in state was President Gerald Ford in late 2006-early 2007. President Ronald Reagan lay in state in June 2004. However, the last two people to lie in state were not presidents: Sen. Daniel Inouye in 2012 and Sen. John McCain earlier this year.

December 5

A motorcade will take Bush from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington National Cathedral Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. ET.

A funeral service will be held at the National Cathedral before Bush is taken to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday afternoon and flown back to Texas.

Bush will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, from Dec. 5 to the morning of Dec. 6 and a guard of honor will be in attendance. This is open to the public.

Trump designated Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning.

December 6

A funeral service will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church around 11 a.m. ET.

After, he will be taken by train to the George Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

Known for his quirky socks, Bush "will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war," spokesman Jim McGrath said, sharing a photo on social media.

