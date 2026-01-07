Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Rubio takes aim at Israel's enemies in Venezuela

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Rubio vows to eliminate Hezbollah, Iran operations from Venezuela

- Mamdani disputes antisemitism definition amid blowback from Jewish community

- Anti-Israel protests force Spanish basketball teams to ban fans

TOP STORY: After U.S. forces captured Nicolás Maduro, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared an end to Iran- and Hezbollah-linked operations in Venezuela. Calling the country a former hub for terror, Rubio said the Trump administration will no longer tolerate Hezbollah’s foothold in the Western Hemisphere, signaling a hard break from decades of Iranian-backed influence under Maduro.

VIDEO: Speaking to evangelical leaders in Florida, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the fight a shared Judeo-Christian struggle shaping America, Israel and the West. WATCH HERE:

REDEFINING HATE: New York’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, ignited backlash by scrapping the city’s adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism on his first day in office, arguing it doesn’t protect Jewish New Yorkers. Jewish and civil rights groups blasted the move as weakening safeguards, fueling criticism that Mamdani’s early agenda signals hostility toward Israel and the Jewish community.

EMPTY SEATS: Two EuroLeague games in Spain featuring Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv will tip off in empty arenas after authorities deemed them "high-risk" amid anti-Israel protests. Real Madrid and Barcelona shut out fans on police advice, underscoring how geopolitical tensions continue to spill into European sports — forcing elite competition behind closed doors.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Irit Tratt, the former co-chair of the Trump 47 National Women’s Leadership Coalition, tells the story of a 53-year-old New Jersey man who landed in jail after coming to the aid of a fellow Jew who was attacked outside a synagogue. Now, the federal government is mulling charges against the mob.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "We are deeply troubled that, on his first day in office, Mayor Mamdani weakened protections to fight antisemitism." statement from the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) New York and New Jersey chapter on New York mayor's repeal of key definition of antisemitism.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here