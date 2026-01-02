Expand / Collapse search
Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani disputes antisemitism definition amid blowback from Jewish community about Day 1 executive orders

Anti-Defamation League says new NYC mayor abandoned 'key tools for addressing antisemitism' in his orders

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Mamdani responds to backlash over Day 1 executive orders affecting Jewish New Yorkers

Mamdani responds to backlash over Day 1 executive orders affecting Jewish New Yorkers: WATCH

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani defended a Day 1 executive order dropping the IHRA antisemitism definition and lifting New York City's BDS prohibition that has led to backlash from the Jewish community.

Zohran Mamdani, the newly sworn-in mayor of New York City, suggested Friday that the widely adopted definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) does not actually protect Jewish New Yorkers. The mayor spoke amid backlash over Day 1 executive orders that have angered many Jewish and civil rights groups. 

The self-described democratic socialist also dismissed allegations that the timing of his executive orders, which came just hours after he was sworn in, were illustrative of what critics have argued is his record of hostility toward Israel and the Jewish community. 

The new mayor's Day 1 directives included rescinding a ban on city agencies from boycotting or divesting from Israel and ending the city's adoption of the IHRA definition on antisemitism ushered in by the former mayor, Eric Adams.  

"When we speak about the IHRA definition that you asked about, you know, protecting Jewish New Yorkers is going to be a focus of my administration, and I also know that a number, as you said, of leading Jewish organizations, have immense concerns around this definition," Mamdani said in response to questions about his executive orders Friday afternoon in Brooklyn.

SOCIALIST MAYOR MAMDANI INAUGURATED ALONGSIDE BERNIE SANDERS AND AOC ON NEW YEAR’S DAY 

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Demonstrators attend an

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani suggested Friday that the widely adopted definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance does not actually protect Jewish New Yorkers. (Reuters/Jeenah Moon and Jennifer Mitchell/Fox News Digital)

"What we will do is actually deliver on our commitment to protect Jewish New Yorkers in a manner that is able to actually fulfill that," he added before moving on to another question. 

When asked about the criticism regarding the speed of the executive orders aimed at rescinding protections against antisemitism in New York City, Mamdani did not directly answer the question.  

"As the new mayor of a city, you have to sign a continuation of all prior executive orders or a revocation or an amendment of all of them. And, so, what we did was sign an executive order that continued every executive order that predated the moment when our former mayor was indicted, a moment when many New Yorkers lost even more faith in New York City politics and the ability of city government to actually prioritize the needs of the public," Mamdani responded. 

"And what we will now do is showcase that new era to protect each and every New Yorker and to deliver for those same New Yorkers in a manner that they have not seen under prior administrations."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

Newly sworn-in Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former New York City Mayor Eric Adams  (Getty Images; AP Images)

Mamdani's responses at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn came shortly after a slew of civil rights and pro-Jewish organizations doubled down on the criticism over Mamdani's Day 1 directives affecting the Jewish community. 

ZOHRAN MAMDANI WILL BE FIRST MAYOR TO BE SWORN IN ON QURAN DURING NEW YORK CITY INAUGURATION

"We are deeply troubled that, on his first day in office, Mayor Mamdani weakened protections to fight antisemitism," the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) New York and New Jersey chapter said Friday. 

The group, alongside a cohort of other New York-area Jewish groups, issued a joint statement against Mamdani's executive orders. 

"Revoking these executive orders removes key tools for addressing antisemitism, including BDS-driven efforts that seek to demonize, delegitimize and isolate the world’s only Jewish state," the ADL added.  

Zohran Mamdani next to Israeli flag

Zohran Mamdani has faced backlash from the Jewish community over his Day 1 executive orders affecting Jewish New Yorkers.  (Andres Kudacki/Bastien Ohier/Hans Lucas via Getty Images)

In addition to Mamdani's executive order rescinding "all executive orders issued on or after September 26, 2024," which included the measures affecting the Jewish community, the new mayor also unveiled a second executive order on Day 1 establishing five new deputy mayor positions in his administration.

Also Friday, Mamdani unveiled another new executive order shortly after he was sworn in to establish a new "Office of Mass Engagement," which aims to prioritize and centralize the city government's public comment and feedback mechanisms intended to help New Yorkers stay engaged with politics in the Big Apple.

