Anti-Israel protests force Spanish basketball teams to ban fans as security fears mount

Two professional basketball games in Spain against an Israeli team this week are set to be played without fans, having been deemed "high-risk" due to security concerns amid anti-Israel protests.

Real Madrid C.F. said in a statement that its EuroLeague game against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday "will be played behind closed doors," and the team is "complying with the recommendation made by the National Police."

Real Madrid said that it met with the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport regarding the contest, and tickets will be refunded (season ticket holders will have their refunds credited toward their renewal next season).

Maccabi Tel Aviv will be playing Barcelona on Tuesday without a crowd as well, with Barcelona also citing the game as "high-risk." That announcement was made last month.

Reuters noted that Israeli teams in the league were playing home games at neutral sites from October 2023 until last month due to protests over the Israel-Palestine conflict. Maccabi Tel Aviv is on the road in Spain for both contests. Maccabi Tel Aviv returned home in December after playing home games earlier in the season in Serbia.

According to the Times of Israel, more than 250 organizations have "demanded" Thursday's game be suspended.

Maccabi is set to return home on Jan. 11 against their in-country rival, Hapoel Jerusalem, on Sunday, according to its schedule. They played a home game on Sunday, an 89-64 win over Hapoel Haemek, also in Israel.

Israeli teams were set to return to their home arenas following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas overseen by President Donald Trump. As part of the ceasefire, Hamas released the remaining 20 living hostages held in Gaza, while Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had.

Netanyahu announced that he nominated Trump to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the Israel Prize, which he described as the nation’s "highest award."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

