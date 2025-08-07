Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: #MeToo claims rock global intifada movement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- #MeToo claims rock global intifada movement as pro-Palestinian leader attacks Jewish ‘ally’

- Jewish comedian says his show was canceled over support for Israel

- You won't believe Mahmoud Khalil pathetic claim about Oct. 7 terror attack

TOP STORY: The global intifada movement, dedicated to destroying the state of Israel, is splintering publicly for the first time, as a fiery Palestinian-American activist who made her name leading New York City protests is accusing a Jewish American actor and self-professed ally of the movement of being a sexual predator and "grifting off of a genocide." In a nine-point allegation published on the X social media platform Friday, Nerdeen Kiswani calls Jacob Berger a "failed OnlyFans creator" who rebranded as a "Palestine supporter." It's a mess, and you can read about it here.

VIDEO: Ilay David, the brother of 22-year-old hostage Evyatar David, delivered an emotional plea to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, calling for urgent international action after a horrific new video showed his emaciated brother being forced to dig his own grave inside a Hamas tunnel. WATCH HERE:

COMIC CANCELED: A nationally known comedian and actor says his show at the Stardome Comedy Club in Birmingham, Ala., was canceled because of protests and threats over his support for Israel . "My show tonight at the Stardome in Alabama was CANCELLED," he wrote in an X post. "I did not cancel. I would never cancel—especially since I’m already here in Birmingham, ready to perform." Click here to find out who got canceled for sticking up for Israel.

'OCT. 7 WAS WRONG, BUT - : Anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil rationalized Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack in a new interview with The New York Times posted on Tuesday. The Columbia University graduate student said that, although he thinks the Hamas attack that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel in late 2023 was wrong, he saw it as a desperate attempt to make sure the world knew the plight of Gazans at the hands of Israel. Read his exact words here.

SHOW ME HATE: Local and federal detectives are investigating what they call a hate crime after discovering antisemitic graffiti on the roadway and multiple vehicles damaged by fire in Missouri . Police said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, adding that a preliminary investigation suggests the victim was specifically targeted.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rabbi Micah Greenland, the international director of NCSY, warns that Jewish students in public schools across America are being faced with a fresh wave of hatred as they prepare to return to the classroom. Swastikas, threats and being told to "go back to Israel" are becoming common, he writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "But we cannot ask Palestinians to be perfect victims after 75 years of dispossession, of killing people in Gaza, being under siege — at that point for over 17 years. Palestinians in the West Bank being stopped at checkpoints, settlers attacking them at every opportunity." Mahmoud Khalil, rationalizing the Oct. 7 attack.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here