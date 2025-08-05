Comedian Michael Rapaport claims comedy show yanked after threats over his support for Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Michael Rapaport claimed on Tuesday his show at the Stardome Comedy Club in Birmingham, Alabama was canceled because of protests and threats over his support for Israel .

"My show tonight at the Stardome in Alabama was CANCELLED," Rapaport said in an X post. "I did not cancel. I would never cancel—especially since I’m already here in Birmingham, ready to perform."

Rapaport claimed the show was pulled because of his outspoken backing of Israel, however the venue has not publicly commented on the decision.

FOLLOWING ANTISEMITIC ATTACKS, RAPAPORT WARNS JEWISH PEOPLE THE ‘CAVALRY AIN’T COMING’ TO SAVE THEM

"It was shut down because of protests and threats over my support for Israel and for speaking up about the 50 hostages still being held in Gaza," Rapaport said. "Six hundred and seventy days in captivity—and people are protesting me for demanding their release? It’s embarrassing. It’s sad. But I’m not ashamed. I stand by what I say and who I stand with."

In the post, the comedian included a photo with two people from the Jewish community.

"Fortunately, I got to meet some incredible people from Chabad of Alabama today and had the blessing of wrapping tefillin—a ginormous mitzvah and a reminder of what really matters," he added. "Am Yisrael Chai."

EX-MUMFORD & SONS GUITARIST CRITICIZES MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR SILENCE AFTER BOULDER ANTISEMITIC ATTACK

The show's event page on the Stardome website appears to have been removed. A preview from a no broken link for Rapaport’s show on the Stardome website says that it was scheduled for Tuesday with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stardome for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP