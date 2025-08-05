Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Comedian Michael Rapaport claims comedy show yanked after threats over his support for Israel

Comedian claims venue shut down performance due to his outspoken support for Israel

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Comedian Michael Rapaport claimed on Tuesday his show at the Stardome Comedy Club in Birmingham, Alabama was canceled because of protests and threats over his support for Israel

"My show tonight at the Stardome in Alabama was CANCELLED," Rapaport said in an X post. "I did not cancel. I would never cancel—especially since I’m already here in Birmingham, ready to perform."

Rapaport claimed the show was pulled because of his outspoken backing of Israel, however the venue has not publicly commented on the decision.

FOLLOWING ANTISEMITIC ATTACKS, RAPAPORT WARNS JEWISH PEOPLE THE ‘CAVALRY AIN’T COMING’ TO SAVE THEM

Michael Rapaport at comedy club

Comedian Michael Rapaport claimed his Tuesday show at the Birmingham, Alabama Stardome was canceled over his support for Israel.  (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

"It was shut down because of protests and threats over my support for Israel and for speaking up about the 50 hostages still being held in Gaza," Rapaport said. "Six hundred and seventy days in captivity—and people are protesting me for demanding their release? It’s embarrassing. It’s sad. But I’m not ashamed. I stand by what I say and who I stand with."

In the post, the comedian included a photo with two people from the Jewish community. 

"Fortunately, I got to meet some incredible people from Chabad of Alabama today and had the blessing of wrapping tefillin—a ginormous mitzvah and a reminder of what really matters," he added. "Am Yisrael Chai." 

EX-MUMFORD & SONS GUITARIST CRITICIZES MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR SILENCE AFTER BOULDER ANTISEMITIC ATTACK

The show's event page on the Stardome website appears to have been removed. A preview from a no broken link for Rapaport’s show on the Stardome website says that it was scheduled for Tuesday with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stardome for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. 

Michael Rapaport at a Knicks game

A preview from what appears to be a broken webpage for Rapaport’s show on the Stardome website says that the show was scheduled for Tuesday with doors opening at 6:15pm with the show beginning at 7:30pm. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.