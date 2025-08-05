Authorities probe antisemitic attack involving arson, threatening graffiti in Midwest city: 'Violent acts'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Local and federal detectives are investigating what they call a hate crime after discovering antisemitic graffiti on the roadway and multiple vehicles damaged by fire in Missouri.

The Clayton Police Department said officers responded to a scene at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, and found three vehicles had been damaged by a fire, which they believe was intentionally set.

While there were no injuries reported in the incident, the officers located antisemitic graffiti on a city roadway near St. Louis.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, adding that a preliminary investigation suggests the victim was specifically targeted.

The FBI and St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Local news station First Alert 4 reported that its drone captured video of the graffiti, which the station reported read, "Death to the IDF."

The station also noted that part of the message was directed at an individual.

Clayton Mayor Bridget McAndrew said "an offensive and violent act of arson" had occurred in the city, targeting a Clayton resident.

"We will not tolerate harassment, intimidation, or violence based on someone’s nationality, race, religion, or ideology," she said in a statement posted to the city’s Facebook page. "In Clayton, we are committed to fostering a community where every resident feels safe, valued, and welcome.

"This is not just an aspiration—it is our responsibility as neighbors and as citizens," McAndrew continued. "As such, I call upon all Clayton residents to join me in embracing the principles of respect, understanding, and inclusion that define who we are as a community."

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said on X that she had been briefed about the reported "car bombings" in St. Louis and alleged antisemitic vandalism.

"Our office intends to hold the perpetrators accountable for these violent acts," she said.

Also weighing in was the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, which condemned the attacks.

"As American Jewish organizations and proud St. Louisans, we condemn in the strongest terms the attack on members of our community last night," the federation said. "This is more than vandalism; it is a hateful act of intimidation and only the latest example of what happens when antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric are normalized."

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Clayton Police Department Detective Bureau at 314-290-8414.