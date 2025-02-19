Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: CBS News anchor's 'incredibly dumb' take on the Holocaust

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- CBS host blasted for 'bonkers' claim that Nazi Germany 'weaponized' free speech

- Jerry Seinfeld shuts down selfie ambush by pro-Palestinian activist

- An open letter from a freed Hamas hostage whose brother remains captive

TOP STORY: CBS host Margaret Brennan made what many called an "incredibly dumb" and "deeply ignorant" statement about Nazi Germany during her show on Sunday. Discussing Vice President JD Vance's speech to European leaders decrying their crackdown on free speech, Brennan claimed that "weaponized" free speech caused the Holocaust. Her guest, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, immediately took exception, but in much more civil terms than social media critics.

VIDEO: A group of Australian nurses were suspended after making a video that showed threats to kill Israeli man. Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest on reports about the alleged incident on 'America Reports.' WATCH HERE:

KNOCKOUT PUNCHLINE: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld dismissed a pro-Palestinian "ambush activist" who attempted to troll him on video outside Radio City Music Hall where Seinfeld appeared for an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live." When "Subway DJ" asked the legendary comic for a selfie, then exclaimed, "Free Palestine," Seinfeld shut him down. Click here for details.

HATE ON DISPLAY: A group of anti-Israel demonstrators descended on an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in New York City on Tuesday, leading to violent clashes and chaotic scenes, according to reports and video. Several fights broke out as the agitators chanted, "Zionists go to hell," and waved Palestinian flags at the Borough Park protest in Brooklyn. The neighborhood is well known for its large Orthodox Jewish population.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Iair Horn, who was held by Hamas for 498 days, praises President Trump for helping to secure his release, but begs him to help win the freedom of his brother and the other hostages still held by the terrorist group.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "To President Trump, who secured my freedom: Though we've never met, I will forever owe you my life. History will remember you as the leader who took decisive action when it mattered most, who upheld the sacred value of human life." Iair Horn, freed hostage whose brother, Eitan, remains held by Hamas.

