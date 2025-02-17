Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Jerry Seinfeld trolls pro-Palestinian activist by saying, 'I don't care about Palestine'

Seinfeld has frequently faced hecklers and protesters over his support for Israel

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Jerry Seinfeld made these protesters ‘part of the act’: Tyrus Video

Jerry Seinfeld made these protesters ‘part of the act’: Tyrus

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss Jerry Seinfeld pushing back at pro-Palestinian protesters during his set in Australia on ‘Gutfeld!’

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld dismissed a pro-Palestinian "ambush activist" who attempted to troll him over the weekend.

Instagram user "Subway DJ" posted a video of himself on Sunday meeting Seinfeld outside what appeared to be Radio City Music Hall. Seinfeld appeared there for an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live." 

"Subway DJ" asked the Jewish comedian for a selfie, to which the latter agreed. While taking the photo, the Instagram user flashed a peace sign and exclaimed, "Free Palestine."

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica at Radio City Music Hall

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica attended an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live." (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/Peacock via Getty Images)

JERRY SEINFELD HECKLED BY ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTER DURING COMEDY SHOW: 'JEW-HATERS SPICE UP THE SHOW'

After a moment with no response, he asked Seinfeld, "Maybe?"

"I don’t care about Palestine," Seinfeld remarked before walking away.

"Subway DJ," who also calls himself an "Instagram Provocateur," confronted Seinfeld in another video posted to his account months earlier.

"Jerry, Jerry, don’t support genocide. Don’t support genocide. Please. Stop supporting Israel," he could be heard chanting as Seinfeld walks past him.

Seinfeld is no stranger to dealing with critics, having frequently called out pro-Palestinian protesters at his shows over the past few years. 

Jerry Seinfeld next to pro-Palestinian protesters

Seinfeld has faced several anti-Israel protesters and hecklers at his comedy shows. (Getty Images)

"Tomorrow we will read in the paper: Middle East 100% solved thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping Jew comedian. They stopped him and everyone in the Middle East just went, ‘Oh my God, let’s get along. We can’t do that,’" Seinfeld said when hecklers interrupted an Australian show in June

He continued, "Because I know there are problems here with indigenous, aboriginal people… so maybe to solve that, I will screw up Jim Jeffries in a show in New York! If this works, that would work. You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem and screw up a comedian. That is how you solve world issues."

Seinfeld mocked the protesters again at another Australian show one week later.

"Oh, you're back. The protesters are back! I've missed you," he replied. "Oh, you're not doing well. It's so hard for you."

Jerry Seinfeld laughing

Seinfeld has repeatedly voiced his support for Israel despite facing backlash. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew,’" he later quipped.

Protesters have repeatedly criticized Seinfeld over his support for Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in 2023. Days after the massacre, he declared, "I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.