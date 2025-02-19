Anti-Israel protest in NYC devolves into violence and mayhem

A group of anti-Israel demonstrators descended on an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in New York City on Tuesday, leading to violent clashes and chaotic scenes, according to reports and video.

Several fights broke out as the agitators chanted, "Zionists go to hell," and waved Palestinian flags at the Borough Park protest in Brooklyn. The neighborhood is well known for its large Orthodox Jewish population.

The protest was led by the anti-Israel "Pal-Awda" activist group, who said they were flooding Borough Park to demonstrate against the sale of "stolen Palestinian land," according to the group’s Instagram account. They said they were targeting an event that was selling real estate in Israel.

The crowd separated into three parts, according to the Times of Israel. The anti-Israel protesters and a group of pro-Israel counterprotesters gathered inside opposing barricades on the street while a crowd of Jewish residents watched from the opposite sidewalk. There was a heavy police presence.

Footage shows several physical skirmishes breaking out while protesters also shouted at each other.

One arrest was made, with a 42-year-old man taken into custody and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a 61-year-old man in the face, police told Fox News Digital. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Footage also shows a large knife on the ground. Police said they were not aware of the knife being used in any attack.

"How many kids did you kill today?" the anti-Israel protesters chanted to the beat of a snare drum, the Times of Israel reported.

Some flashed their middle fingers at the Jewish pedestrians while children on their way home from local yeshivas watched from their school bus windows, the outlet reported.

"Settlers settlers go back home, Palestine is ours alone," the anti-Israel protesters yelled.

Counter-protesters waved Israeli flags and some carried MAGA flags and signs.

The Pal-Awda supporters were blasted online by Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who represents parts of the Bronx.

"It should come as a shock to no one that the pro-Hamas mob targeting Jews and promising to ‘flood’ Boro Park has descended into violence," he posted to X Tuesday night.

"Violence is not a bug but a feature of the so-called ‘Free Palestine’ movement, which has no desire to free Palestinians from Hamas."

Anti-Israel protests have broken out across the U.S. amid Israel's war in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks, which killed around 1,200 people.