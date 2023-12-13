Jerry Seinfeld protested outside NY theater by pro-Palestinian group over Israel: 'Complicit in genocide'

Pro-Palestinian protesters marching through downtown Syracuse last week gathered outside the Landmark Theatre to protest comedian Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up show, accusing the star of being "complicit in genocide" over his support for Israel.

According to The Daily Orange, an independent student newspaper at Syracuse University, protesters called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

They also condemned House lawmakers for passing a resolution last week which declared anti-Zionism as antisemitism.

"We have found ourselves at a point in history that is so crucial. A time where a better world is truly within our grasp," said one speaker named Hussien, who declined to share his last name with the outlet.

"It is precisely at moments like this we must come together and build everlasting solidarity with one another."

According to the Daily Orange, "As people entered Landmark Theater for Seinfeld’s show, protestors stood outside. Police placed themselves between the two groups, forming a pathway for those looking to get inside the building while protestors chanted that Seinfeld was ‘complicit in genocide.’"

An Instagram post from the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which helped organize the "Shut It Down 4 Palestine" protest, read, "Israel continues to escalate its genocidal atrocities day by day: bombing and starving Palestinians indiscriminately.

"And it’s doing so out in the open – with U.S. funding and weapons. The United States is directly responsible for every martyr’s death."

The graphic included in the post read, "No holiday entertainment as usual until Palestine is free!" and encouraged demonstrators to bring artwork, flags and signs.

The local DSA chapter coordinated with other groups, including the Syracuse Collective for Palestinian Liberation, the Syracuse chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Resilient Indigenous Action Collective.

The protesters are simply one group of many that have made similar demands and blasted Israel for retaliating against Hamas in the months since the terrorist group launched attacks on residential areas on Oct. 7.

Amid their calls for the Biden administration to retract financial support for Israel, the protesters stood outside the theater where Seinfeld performed on Friday, calling out the comedian for supporting the nation.

Seinfeld was among a number of Hollywood stars to condemn colleagues for hesitating to call out Hamas' attacks on Israel as well as the noticeable rise in antisemitism that followed.

On his Instagram account, the comedian posted an "I Stand With Israel" image two days after Hamas' initial attacks, writing, "I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds."

"We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people."

Seinfeld and a number of others signed an open letter to the Writers Guild of America (WGA), condemning the union for being the "only major Hollywood union" to not provide a statement on the Hamas attack on Israel at the time.

