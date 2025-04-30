Fox Hollow Farm serial killer's 10th victim identified: coroner

A 10th victim has been recovered from Fox Hollow Farm, where suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister lived in Indiana.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said in a news release that the body found at Fox Hallow Farm in Westfield, Indiana, belongs to Daniel Thomas Halloran. According to Fox 59, Halloran was born in 1972, but officials aren't sure when he died.

Halloran is the 10th identified victim from Fox Hollow Farm, but investigators have tied Baumeister to at least 25 victims overall. A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Coroner's Office told Fox News Digital it still has three DNA profiles that haven't yet been identified.

FOX HOLLOW SERIAL KILLER'S SECRET TAPES COULD REVEAL MURDER HORRORS IF EVER FOUND: DOCUMENTARY

Halloran's daughter, 32-year-old Coral Halloran, told WTHR that she didn't know how to respond upon hearing that her father was an alleged victim of Baumeister. She said her father went missing in 1993, just one year after she was born.

"I feel kind of like I'm mourning," Coral said. "All my life, I kind of expected my dad to be around and one day hoping he'd come try to find me.

"It makes me sick and weary to my stomach, having to know my dad was brutally murdered. It's hard. And for all the other victims out there, their families, I'm with them. I'm praying hard for them."

Police believe Baumeister lured gay men to his home between the 1980s and 1990s, where he would allegedly kill them and bury their bodies across his 18-acre property. Around 10,000 bone fragments and charred bones were found on the property.

Detectives believe Baumeister often went to gay bars in the Indianapolis area. During periods when his family was out of town, Baumeister lured men into his home where it's believed he killed them. Baumeister owned the Sav-A-Lot shopping chain.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

In 1996, Baumeister killed himself in a Canadian park shortly after bone fragments were discovered on his property, prompting an investigation to be opened.

"This identification is a significant development in our ongoing efforts to provide answers to the families of those who went missing," Jeff Jellison, Hamilton County coroner, said after Halloran's remains were identified. "We are grateful for the expertise of Othram and the advances in forensic science that made this possible."

NEW ENGLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS MERIT 'REVIEW AND INVESTIGATION' AFTER REMAINS FOUND ACROSS 3 STATES: EXPERT

According to a recent documentary from ABC News Studios titled "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer," investigators believe Baumeister filmed his victims using a hidden camera placed in a basement air vent.

"Something to relive… the murders," said retired Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Det. Cary Milligan. "We’re looking through the bottom of the entertainment area… and we noticed this vent. … I was suspicious that if Herb was videotaping any activity that might have been going on. … That may have been a way that Herb could’ve gained power over the individuals that he was killing."

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

"It’s not uncommon for serial killers to keep mementos or trinkets from victims," Milligan added.

Jellison previously told Fox News Digital it's unlikely the video recordings will be recovered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coroner's office said forensic laboratory Othram Inc. played a critical role in identifying Halloran through DNA analysis. The Indiana State Police, University of Indianapolis, Human Identification Center and Marion County Coroner’s Office also assisted in identifying the remains.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.