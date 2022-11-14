Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus 'believed to be victims of homicide'

University of Idaho President Scott Green said the four students found dead near campus on Sunday are "believed to be victims of homicide" in a Monday statement.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, around noon on Sunday responded to reports of an unconscious person on King Road — near the university's golf course and adjacent to Greek Row — and located the four deceased students upon arrival.

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide," Green said in a Monday statement. "Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are cancelled Monday, Nov. 14. All campuses remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday, Nov. 15."

The Moscow Police Department does not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time, and the university is assisting police in its investigation, Green added.

The school is offering counseling services to students seeking support after the tragedy.

"An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind," Green said.

Authorities are expected to release more information regarding the students' deaths at a later time.

Police are actively investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact The Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS or Captain Tyson Berrett by email at tberrett@ci.moscow.id.us.