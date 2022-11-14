Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus 'believed to be victims of homicide'

Police are actively investigating how four University of Idaho students died on Sunday

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Crime rising on college campuses across America Video

Crime rising on college campuses across America

Retired NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro on what is behind the 'significant' spike in crime in college towns.

University of Idaho President Scott Green said the four students found dead near campus on Sunday are "believed to be victims of homicide" in a Monday statement.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, around noon on Sunday responded to reports of an unconscious person on King Road — near the university's golf course and adjacent to Greek Row — and located the four deceased students upon arrival.

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide," Green said in a Monday statement. "Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are cancelled Monday, Nov. 14. All campuses remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday, Nov. 15."

The Moscow Police Department does not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time, and the university is assisting police in its investigation, Green added.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA MANHUNT: WHO IS EX-FOOTBALL PLAYER SHOOTING SUSPECT CHRISTOPHER DARNELL JONES JR?

(Police in Moscow, Idaho, around noon on Sunday responded to reports of an unconscious person on King Road and located the four deceased students upon arrival.)

The school is offering counseling services to students seeking support after the tragedy.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING KILLS 3, INJURES 2; FORMER FOOTBALL PLAYER NAMED AS SUSPECT

"An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind," Green said.

  • University of Idaho campus building
    Image 1 of 2

    The University of Idaho canceled classes Monday after the four students were found dead on Sunday. (University of Idaho/ Facebook)

  • University of Idaho campus
    Image 2 of 2

    The school is offering counseling services to students seeking support after the tragedy. (Education Images/Universal Images Group)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are expected to release more information regarding the students' deaths at a later time.

Police are actively investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact The Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS or Captain Tyson Berrett by email at tberrett@ci.moscow.id.us.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.