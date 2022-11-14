Idaho police name 4 university students killed in apparent quadruple homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho , have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide.

The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

"Details are limited in this investigation," the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said in a Monday afternoon statement. "Currently, there is no one in custody."

MPD added that the department and city are "deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and [the] community during this time."

Moscow officers on Sunday responded to reports of an unconscious person on King Road – near the university's golf course and adjacent to Greek Row – just before noon and located the four deceased students upon arrival.

University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a Monday statement that the students are "believed to be victims of homicide."

Authorities do not believe there is an active threat to the community, and the university is assisting police in the investigation, Green added.

Authorities are expected to release more information regarding the students' deaths at a later time.

Police investigating the incident are asking anyone with information to contact the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS or Capt. Tyson Berrett at tberrett@ci.moscow.id.us.