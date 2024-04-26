Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska

Former Nebraska deputy indicted on manslaughter charge in October shooting

Ex-Seward County Dep. Anthony Gann accused of manslaughter in death of Jorge Santana-Ramirez

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former Nebraska deputy is jailed after a grand jury indicted him on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man in October, a prosecutor said Friday.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon announced the indictment of former Seward County Deputy Anthony Gann. Gann is jailed on $100,000 bond and is expected to have his first court appearance Monday, Condon said. It wasn't immediately clear if Gann had an attorney.

MAN WAS SHOT 13 TIMES IN CHICAGO TRAFFIC STOP WHERE OFFICERS FIRED NEARLY 100 ROUNDS, AUTOPSY SHOWS

Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance told the Lincoln Journal Star that Gann has resigned. Vance said an internal investigation by his office determined that Gann didn't commit any violations or break procedure.

Omaha, Lincoln, Nebraska city crime

A former Seward County, Nebraska, deputy has been indicted by a grand jury under suspicion of manslaughter. (Fox News)

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Oct. 23 when deputies tried to stop 43-year-old Jorge Santana-Ramirez on Interstate 80. The sheriff's office said that instead of stopping, Santana-Ramirez turned his vehicle and drove east in the westbound lanes for a time before crossing into the eastbound lanes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A lengthy chase ended in Lancaster County. The sheriff’s office said a passenger exited but the driver refused and deputies "saw a weapon in the driver’s hand," prompting the shooting. Santana-Ramirez died at the scene.