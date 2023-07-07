Expand / Collapse search
Former Missouri bank VP pleads guilty to embezzling over half a million dollars

Federal prosecutors suspect the actual amount taken to be close to $650,000

The former vice president of a Missouri bank pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than a half-million dollars.

Angela Flippin, 51, of Jamestown, entered the guilty plea in federal court in Jefferson City. She could face as many as 33 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

A former Missouri bank executive pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling at least $550,000. 

Flippin was vice president and chief operating officer of the People's Bank of Moniteau County. Federal prosecutors said that she embezzled at least $550,000 from 2010 to Jan. 30, 2017, but that they suspect she actually took nearly $650,000.

Among other things, an audit found that Flippin received more than $550,000 in improper comp time disbursements and more than $8,000 in improper expense reimbursements, prosecutors said.