Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts dentist gets 2 years for million-dollar embezzlement scheme

Jack Massarsky, 65, secretly deposited his employer's reimbursement checks into a personal bank account

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Massachusetts dentist who embezzled more than $1.2 million from his employer and fraudulently obtained an additional $50,000 in pandemic relief funding was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

GHANAIAN NATIONAL ACCUSED OF EMBEZZLING $2.4M FROM WISCONSIN GOP PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Jack Massarsky, 65, embezzled from his Cape Cod-based employer between 2015 and 2021 by intercepting insurance reimbursement checks mailed to the practice and depositing them in a secret bank account he opened in the practice's name, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said. He used the money for personal and family expenses, authorities said.

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

A Massachusetts dentist has been sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling over $1.2 million from his Cape Cod-based employer.

He also submitted a fraudulent application to the federal Health Resources and Services Administration Provider Relief Fund in the name of the practice in 2020 and was given more than $52,000 in pandemic relief funds that were intended provide economic assistance to qualifying health care providers, prosecutors said. That money was also deposited into the secret bank account.

OWNER OF REHAB CENTER CHAIN ARRESTED FOR HEALTH CARE FRAUD

In addition to prison time, Massarsky was also sentenced to three years of probation. He had paid restitution prior to sentencing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He pleaded guilty in January to mail fraud and wire fraud.