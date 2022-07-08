Former Japanese prime minister assassinated, Biden's abortion executive action and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABE ASSASSINATED - Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during speech. Continue reading …

UNDER PRESSURE - President Biden to sign executive action on abortion access. Continue reading …

‘PURE GASLIGHTING’ - WH press secretary blasted for claim about US economy. Continue reading …

‘BLADE RUNNER’ SAGA - A look at Olympian Oscar Pistorius’ rise and fall after he killed his girlfriend of three months, reality TV star Reeva Steenkamp. Continue reading …

‘DOOMED TO FAIL’ – Putin sends ominous message to West about state of Ukraine war. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘WHAT HAPPENS IN THEOCRACIES’- Vulnerable House Dem compares Supreme Court prayer decision to Taliban, calls for court-packing. Continue reading …

PARTISAN POLITICS - White House blasts McConnell for threatening to tank China competition bill. Continue reading …

ARDUOUS PATH - Why Democrats are not pursuing a constitutional amendment for abortion rights. Continue reading …

SPEAKER’S DAY OFF - Nancy Pelosi hits Italian beach for luxury vacation as husband faces DUI charge. Continue reading …

MEDIA

LEAKED BIDEN VOICEMAIL - ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings. Continue reading …

UNINSPIRED DEMS - Biden reportedly ‘struggling’ to inspire Dems, who say he’s too ‘passive’ and full of ‘excuses.' Continue reading …

‘BAD FAITH’ ACTORS - Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz confronted about claims she's made about her critics. Continue reading …

‘MYOPIC POLITICAL THINKING’ - Abolishing filibuster for abortion is 'madness,' WaPo columnist James Hohmann warns Dems. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host calls out alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III's parents for enabling him. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host says self-defense is the cornerstone of all liberty, rips Soros-backed prosecutors as crime spikes. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The wheels are slowly coming off the globalization train and globalism is crumbling, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ROE’S MIDTERM FALLOUT - As abortion debate continues, suburban women share how Supreme Court decision will influence midterm votes. Continue reading …

TELLING REPORT - Jobs report will offer fresh recession clues as economists expect to see slower job growth. Continue reading …

‘GREAT SOCIAL EQUALIZER’ - Meet the American who invented the electric guitar, inspired rock 'n' roll and put intense creative energy in ordinary people’s hands. Continue reading …

‘FAMILY CAME FIRST’ - Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Around the world, working people are now pushing back against a [globalization] system that is making a small sliver of the population very rich while harming the interests of the vast majority."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

