Highland Park shooting: Jesse Watters calls out Robert Crimo III's parents

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out Robert Crimo III’s parents after the Highland Park massacre for allegedly enabling him on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: If my son's face is covered in tattoos, he threatens to kill himself, kill me and builds a fort in the front yard where he can do drugs, play with his sex doll, and display his little knife collection, am I helping him buy a rifle? No. You're driving him to the nearest hospital and having the nurses put him in a straitjacket.

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CRIMO THREATENED TO 'KILL EVERYONE' IN 2019 HOME INCIDENT: POLICE

This father and mother need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and I don't want to hear any mumbo-jumbo from law enforcement. You slap charges on these animals and then you let the judge figure it out. This is going to be a wake-up call to all the other parents throughout the country.

