Highland Park shooting: Jesse Watters calls out Robert Crimo III's parents
Fox News host Jesse Watters called out Robert Crimo III’s parents after the Highland Park massacre for allegedly enabling him on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
JESSE WATTERS: If my son's face is covered in tattoos, he threatens to kill himself, kill me and builds a fort in the front yard where he can do drugs, play with his sex doll, and display his little knife collection, am I helping him buy a rifle? No. You're driving him to the nearest hospital and having the nurses put him in a straitjacket.
HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CRIMO THREATENED TO 'KILL EVERYONE' IN 2019 HOME INCIDENT: POLICE
This father and mother need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and I don't want to hear any mumbo-jumbo from law enforcement. You slap charges on these animals and then you let the judge figure it out. This is going to be a wake-up call to all the other parents throughout the country.
That they're going to be on the hook if their psycho son starts shooting everybody up. Look in their room or just open your eyes. This isn't about the right to bear arms. This is about if you bear a child, you're responsible for their actions as long as they're living under your roof. You just bought a face-tattooed, drug-addicted, homicidal maniac, loner, a gun.