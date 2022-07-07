Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Highland Park shooting: Jesse Watters calls out Robert Crimo III's parents

Jesse Watters shreds Crimo's parents following the Highland Park shooting

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Being a bad parent might be a crime in this case Video

Jesse Watters: Being a bad parent might be a crime in this case

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflects on the Highland Park massacre and explains how the shooter's parents allegedly enabled him on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out Robert Crimo III’s parents after the Highland Park massacre for allegedly enabling him on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: If my son's face is covered in tattoos, he threatens to kill himself, kill me and builds a fort in the front yard where he can do drugs, play with his sex doll, and display his little knife collection, am I helping him buy a rifle? No. You're driving him to the nearest hospital and having the nurses put him in a straitjacket. 

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CRIMO THREATENED TO 'KILL EVERYONE' IN 2019 HOME INCIDENT: POLICE 

This father and mother need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and I don't want to hear any mumbo-jumbo from law enforcement. You slap charges on these animals and then you let the judge figure it out. This is going to be a wake-up call to all the other parents throughout the country.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

That they're going to be on the hook if their psycho son starts shooting everybody up. Look in their room or just open your eyes. This isn't about the right to bear arms. This is about if you bear a child, you're responsible for their actions as long as they're living under your roof. You just bought a face-tattooed, drug-addicted, homicidal maniac, loner, a gun.

Jesse Watters: Being a bad parent might be a crime in this case Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.