As abortion debate continues, suburban women share how Supreme Court decision will influence midterm votes

Suburban women in Virginia weighed in on the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and whether it would motivate voters in the midterm elections.

"I’d rather see an abortion than a child put in a dumpster someplace, because they didn’t want it," Sonya, from Leesburg, told Fox News.

"If they can’t afford to have children, then let's put it on the Republicans' step," Sonya added. "Let them raise them."

But one woman said: "I’m not sure how this Supreme Court decision is going to impact our upcoming elections, because I’m not in the minds of other people, but I’m so extremely happy about this Supreme Court decision. We’re finally having a voice for babies who do not have one."

The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on June 24, stripping abortion as a constitutional right and giving each state the authority to decide their abortion laws. The ruling led to a rise in Democrat campaign ads focused on abortion rights to energize voters in midterm elections.

"We’re gonna have a lot of unwanted children," Nancy, a pro-choice supporter, said. "I hope the government is ready to take care of that."

Nancy said abortion is "not a decision that should be taken lightly, but it should be on the table for people who absolutely need it."

Nearly 80% of registered Democrats said the Supreme Court decision motivated them to vote in the midterms, compared to 54% of Republicans, according to a NPR/PBS NewsHour Marist poll published in late June. Nearly three-quarters of suburban women said it made them more likely to vote.

Suburban women are frequently a crucial voting bloc for candidates. In 2020, for example, President Biden won 59% of their votes, according to the Associated Press.

"It makes my decision even more firm than it was before," Susan, from Ashburn, said. "I would’ve voted Democratic regardless."

Jessica, also from Ashburn, said the Supreme Court decision "will certainly impact and motivate me to vote."

But Annette, who supported overturning Roe, said the ruling wouldn't affect how she voted.

But one voter said other issues will be more consequential in November midterm elections.

It’s going to "depend on what’s going on in the world at the time that they vote," Debra, from Fairfax, said.

A July poll found that one-third of American adults – the plurality – said inflation was their top concern. Only 5% cited abortion.

"While they may not like the Supreme Court decision, there are other things that are overwriting what’s going on," Debra said.