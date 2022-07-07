See the pics: Pelosi hits Italian beach in luxury vacation as husband faces DUI charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A month after receiving a DUI driving home from a California winery, Paul Pelosi and his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., jetted off to the beaches of Italy over Independence Day.

The Pelosis vacationed at the Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi outside of Florence as America celebrated her birthday and Americans endured sky-high gas prices and inflation.

The speaker and her husband, who was arrested for a DUI a month prior, were spotted walking the sand with club owner and legendary Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica Berti.

The congressional power couple was also spotted chatting with the Italian club owner and his wife in one of the beach tents, where the speaker was seen getting into the conversation.

According to reports, people at the beach did not recognize the speaker while she was out and about on the Mediterranean shore and asked lifeguards who she was.

Staff also followed the Pelosis on the beach as they gallivanted in Italy.

Additionally, the resort the Pelosis posted up at is so exclusive and pricey that you have to request a quote for a personal cabin via email.

"Take a few dips in the clear blue sea and soak up the bright Tuscan sunshine on the VIP Beach, where the Maestro Andrea Bocelli himself could even make an appearance!" the club website says. ​"During your time at Alpemare, you will indulge in a wonderful wine tasting of Bocelli wines directly from the Azienda Bocelli accompanied with a delicious appetizer​."

The Pelosis’ luxury Italian vacation comes as inflation continues to batter many American families.