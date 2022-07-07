Expand / Collapse search
Inflation
Published

Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for boasting US ‘stronger economically' than ever ‘in history:’ ‘Pure gaslighting’

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June's inflation rates on July 13

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the Biden administration is doing everything it can to bring down gas prices. Video

Social media users weren’t happy with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s answer on economic woes on Thursday.

During the White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy questioned Jean-Pierre on why she thinks that 88% of Americans say the country is "on the wrong track." Jean-Pierre continued to blame rising prices on "Putin’s tax hike" and the war in Ukraine while insisting that Biden "has a plan" to deal with inflation.

"Do you think it's possible that your plan just is not popular with the American people right now?" Doocy pressed further.

People shop in a supermarket as rising inflation affects consumer prices in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"I don’t think it’s that our plan is not popular with the American people. We know that the American people are feeling the high costs. We understand what they are feeling because when you look at inflation - when you look at where we are economically, and we are stronger economically than we have been in history, when you look at the unemployment numbers at 3.6%, when you look at the jobs numbers, more than 8.7 million new jobs created. That is important," Jean-Pierre replied. 

ECONOMIC ADVISER CLAIMS BIDEN IS DOING ‘EVERYTHING WE POSSIBLY CAN’ TO COMBAT HIGH GAS PRICES 

Twitter users quickly mocked the assertion that "we are stronger economically" in the face of record-levels of inflation.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 

"#PolitifactThis" Newsbusters executive editor Tim Graham tweeted in response.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote ,"Every American—except those working in the Biden White House apparently—knows that this is not true."

"They think you're stupid," Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted.

Business writer Carol Roth said, "Q1 GDP was negative and if the Atlanta Fed’s Q2 projection is close, we are in a recession. Pure gaslighting."

DEMS GETTING BLAMED FOR INFLATION BECAUSE OF VOTER ‘FEELINGS,’ NOT ‘FACTS’: MSNBC’S RUHLE 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

District Media Group Beverly Hallberg wrote, "Serious question -- This is verifiably false, but is it possible she believes what she is saying? No excuse for the lies, but it's baffling that she continues to say this."

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock tweeted, "Saying this when 85% of the country thinks we are on the wrong track is the Biden administration in a nutshell. They haven’t learned anything from calling inflation ‘transitory,’ and ‘a high class problem.’"

Elsewhere during the press conference, Jean-Pierre refused to comment on the National Education Association’s proposal to replace the word "mother" in contracts with "birthing parent," despite First Lady Jill Biden being a "proud member" of the group.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.