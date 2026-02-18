Beloved millionaire Maine philanthropist shot dead in ritzy DC suburb assisted living home, no arrests made

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A millionaire philanthropist from Maine was shot dead in an assisted living facility in a ritzy Washington, D.C. suburb, according to police.

The Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland said it responded to an early-morning Feb. 14 emergency call at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living, where first responders found Robert Fuller Jr., 87, with severe head trauma.

"After processing the scene, Homicide detectives confirmed that Fuller had been shot," the department said in a release. "His death is being investigated as a homicide and he was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death."

An arrest has not been made in the case, and police have no suspects.

Fuller was a retired Navy reserve officer and high-powered attorney from Augusta, Maine, where he was known to be a major philanthropist, according to reports.

According to the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, Fuller donated more than $1.6 million to modernize the athletic complex of Cony High School in Augusta as the project stalled due to financial challenges faced by the city during COVID-19.

"I believe that when a high school has a continuing history of athletic success, it fosters a sense of community pride. It rubs off. When this pride is evident it becomes easier to attract people who’ll add value – doctors, teachers, artists, entrepreneurs – and who’ll choose to stay around," Fuller said when the charitable contribution was announced. "Not only because Augusta has the superior facilities and services they demand but it’s also where a visitor can detect that its citizens are upbeat and enjoy living where they are. You can’t have successful teams these days without the infrastructure you need to support them. So I don’t think of my action as simply a gift but rather as an investment in Augusta’s future."

Subsequently, the athletic field was named for Fuller.

According to the same announcement, Fuller was also a charitable contributor to the MaineGeneral Medical Center, Kennebec Historical Society, Cony High School, Kennebec Valley YMCA, Old Fort Western, which is a historic landmark in Augusta, as well as a local library.