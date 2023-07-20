Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Former Georgia police chief, his family members acquitted on conspiracy, racketeering charges

The three local GA workers allegedly issued citations, demanded high fines and fees

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former police chief, police officer and municipal clerk for a small northwest Georgia city have each been acquitted of numerous charges, including racketeering.

The city of White's former Police Chief David King, his son-in-law, Officer Black Scheff, and King's wife, Jane Richards — who served as municipal clerk and city manager — were acquitted in separate trials on charges that included conspiring to profit illegally through their positions from August 2009 to December 2017.

An indictment stated the three had a "citation scheme that involved issuing city citations and demanding high fines and fees." They were also charged with theft by taking, theft of services and trying to destroy records to cover up evidence.

VERMONT STATE POLICE TROOPER ACCUSED OF STEALING ROLEX WATCH FROM EVIDENCE STORAGE ROOM

Georgia Fox News graphic

A former police chief, his son-in-law and police officer, and his wife and city manager were indicted in Georgia. They were acquitted of numerous charges including racketeering. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

King was found not guilty on Monday after a nine-day trial. Last month, Scheff and Richards were found not guilty in separate trials.

"The indictment for racketeering read like a novella, but when it came time for proof, there was very little proof," attorney Lester Tate, who represented King, told WAGA-TV.

"What this really was, was an attempt to blame all the ills of the City of White government, including the police station and the police officers, and heap those on David King and his family," Tate said.