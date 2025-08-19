Christian school teacher arrested on child sex crime charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A private Christian school teacher in Virginia has been arrested amid allegations of child sex crimes, WSET first reported.

Katelin Campbell, 34, an English teacher at CH Friend School in Halifax County, was taken into custody Thursday. State prosecutors allege that Campbell had consensual sexual contact with a minor who is at least 15 years old, the outlet reported.

School administrators said they acted immediately once the allegations surfaced.

"Within one hour of receiving this information, two members of our Board of Directors went in person to the South Boston Police Department to report what had been disclosed to the school," Dana Jones, the headmistress of CH Friend School, told Fox News Digital.

"No contact with Ms. Campbell nor action regarding her employment was necessary due to Ms Campbell submitting her notice of resignation to be effective immediately on August 4th at 6:25 p.m., the same day the school was made aware of the allegations," she continued.

Jones emphasized that the school prioritized integrity over reputation.

"We chose integrity instead of it being swept under the rug. Scripture is very clear that if it was done in the dark it was going to be brought to light," Jones told WSET.

Jones also acknowledged the school was aware that involving law enforcement could bring unwanted attention but said they prioritized doing the right thing.

"We understand that taking it to the police department, it was going to come shine a light on to us," she said. "We took what we were told to them and let them carry on with their investigation."

While it remains unclear whether the alleged victim was a student at the school, the Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed to WSET that the minor involved is a male.

Campbell now faces two felony charges, including indecent liberties with a minor by someone in a custodial role and consensual sexual activity involving a minor aged 15 or older.

According to jail records, she was booked at the Halifax County Adult Detention Center and has since been released on bond.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for comment.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but said the South Boston Police Department investigated the case. Fox News Digital reached out to South Boston police.

