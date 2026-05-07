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Rape

Substitute teacher whose sobbing mugshot went viral reaches plea deal in sex case involving student

Katelyn Dawn Schronce was sentenced to 20 to 33 months after originally facing up to 30 years for statutory rape

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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New bodycam footage released of Illinois teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student Video

New bodycam footage released of Illinois teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

Criminal defense attorney Mercedes Colwin and former assistant District Attorney Phil Holloway discuss the arrest of an Illinois teacher charged with multiple felony sexual assault on ‘America Reports.’

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A North Carolina substitute teacher who was photographed sobbing in a mugshot after admitting to having sex with a 15-year-old has reached a plea deal.

Katelyn Dawn Schronce, 33, was arrested on April 17, 2025, and was initially charged with statutory rape, which left her facing up to 30 years behind bars.

But she reached a deal on Thursday by pleading guilty to indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to between 20 and 33 months in prison, according to WHKY.

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Katelyn Dawn Schronce

Katelyn Dawn Schronce, a former Catawba County substitute teacher, admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old. Schronce reached a plea deal and was sentenced to prison. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

As part of her sentence, she is also banned from contacting the 15-year-old child who was her victim.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Schronce's attorney, Glen Thomas, for comment.

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Exterior of Catawba Elementary School

Katelyn Schronce, a North Carolina substitute teacher, pleads guilty to indecent liberties with a child and receives 20 to 33 months in prison. (Google Maps)

Schronce, 33, who began working as a substitute teacher for Catawba County Schools in October 2024, was fired following the arrest, according to a statement from the school district.

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"Catawba County Schools was recently made aware of the arrest of substitute employee Katelyn Schronce for serious criminal charges," the district said.

"There is no indication at this time that the charges are connected to her employment in our district."

Exterior of Catawba County School's Administration building

Katelyn Schronce, a North Carolina substitute teacher, pleads guilty to indecent liberties with a child and receives 20 to 33 months in prison. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Catawba County Schools for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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