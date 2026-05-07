Substitute teacher whose sobbing mugshot went viral reaches plea deal in sex case involving student

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A North Carolina substitute teacher who was photographed sobbing in a mugshot after admitting to having sex with a 15-year-old has reached a plea deal.

Katelyn Dawn Schronce, 33, was arrested on April 17, 2025, and was initially charged with statutory rape, which left her facing up to 30 years behind bars.

But she reached a deal on Thursday by pleading guilty to indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to between 20 and 33 months in prison, according to WHKY.

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As part of her sentence, she is also banned from contacting the 15-year-old child who was her victim.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Schronce's attorney, Glen Thomas, for comment.

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Schronce, 33, who began working as a substitute teacher for Catawba County Schools in October 2024, was fired following the arrest, according to a statement from the school district.

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"Catawba County Schools was recently made aware of the arrest of substitute employee Katelyn Schronce for serious criminal charges," the district said.

"There is no indication at this time that the charges are connected to her employment in our district."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Catawba County Schools for comment.