Former AG takes on California's EV truck mandates, Dems panic over voter registration and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

PUMP THE BRAKES – Former AG Barr taking California to court over EV truck mandates. Continue reading …

'PARTISAN SCAM' – Dems blasted over leaked memo that says 'quiet part out loud' about registration efforts. Continue reading …

SWING VOTES – Latino voters key electorate who may make or break presidential election. Continue reading …

'HORRIFIC CRIME' – ICE nabs Colombian illegal accused of child sex crime in Massachusetts. Continue reading …

FLIP TO RED? – Female GOP candidate with famous last name shatters state fundraising record in blue bastion. Continue reading …





POLITICS

GREENE'S RED LINE – MTG is out to get Johnson, but Republicans seem hesitant to follow suit. Continue reading …

'ROCK SOLID SUPPORT' – Ukraine will join NATO one day, Antony Blinken says. Continue reading …

'HAREBRAINED' – Trump campaign rips Politico for 'harebrained assertion' that China prefers him over Biden. Continue reading …

MANAGING THE 'CRISIS' – NYC Mayor Adams offers Abbott free stay at migrant shelter during trip to Big Apple. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'MOVE BACKWARDS' – Expert slams Democrats' effort to restrict charter schools after history of success. Continue reading …

'SINISTER' – Pro-Palestinian groups begin targeting houses of worship for 'radical' protests in alarming trend. Continue reading …

BLUE COLLAR CAREER – Welding pioneer describes the trade industry as 'an absolute no brainer' in today's economy. Continue reading …

'MOSTLY GARBAGE' – Popular Black radio host rips DEI efforts in workplace. Continue reading …

OPINION

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON – 11 ways Biden and his handlers are hell-bent on destroying America. Continue reading …

ROBERT BRYCE – Backlash against wind and solar projects is real, it’s global and it’s growing. Continue reading …







PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Trans-infiltration of women's sports put women in actual danger. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden's economic boom is not for Americans, but for illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – RFK, Jr.'s a 'devout, radical environmentalist'. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – 'Diversity, equity & inclusion' has done it again. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ECLIPSE CALAMITY – Law enforcement prepares for massive influx of spectacle watchers. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – What are Newsom's California values? Why is this mom in trouble? Continue reading …

'STAND YOUR GROUND' – Meet the American who led 77 Minutemen against 700 Redcoats at Battle of Lexington. Continue reading …

WRESTLEMANIA REWIND – 55 competitors were featured in last year's event: Where are they now? Continue reading …

CRUNCH TIME – Osh the African elephant makes quick work of a whole coconut. Check this out! See video …

WATCH

JONATHAN CHOE – Migrants are essentially extorting the city. See video …

KATIE PAVLICH – Mayor Eric Adams should be thanking Texas Gov. Abbott. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now forget the rank unfairness, given the physical advantage that biological men have over women. We've been through that ad nauseam. Trans-infiltration of women's sports put women in actual danger."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.