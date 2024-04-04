Radio host Charlamagne tha God rips DEI efforts in workplace: 'Mostly garbage'

Popular radio host Charlamagne tha God ripped DEI efforts as "well-intentioned" but "mostly garbage" during a blistering monologue on Wednesday.

"Here’s the part where you all stop applauding everything I say. The truth about DEI is that, although it’s well-intentioned, it’s mostly garbage. Okay?" he told the audience during a monologue on Wednesday's "The Daily Show."

"It’s kind of like the Black ‘Little Mermaid.’ Just because racists hate it, doesn’t mean it’s good. And you know I’m right, because every one of you has sat through one of those diversity training sessions and thought, ‘This is some bull—!" he joked.

Charlamagne claimed studies showed diversity efforts had backfired at companies across the U.S. and actually created worse work environments for Black employees.

"Over 900 studies have shown that DEI programs don’t make the workplace better for minorities. In fact, it can actually make things worse because of the backlash effect," he claimed.

"But the biggest failure of DEI is that the number of Black people in power at big companies is basically the same as it was five years ago," he said.

Several reports show how DEI jobs took a hit in 2023 after equity initiatives became very popular in the corporate world following the social justice movement fueled by the death of George Floyd in 2020.

These DEI programs failed because they were more about protecting companies from scrutiny rather than actually caring about diversity, Charlamagne argued.

"And honestly, I’m not surprised these programs didn’t work, and here’s why: it’s just corporate PR. They want good vibes. And also, they want to cover their a—. Okay? Did you know that if a company gets sued for civil rights violations, just having a DEI program will be counted as evidence in their favor, even if the program doesn’t do s—. It’s the ‘I have a Black friend’ of the legal system, all right?" he argued.

"Real DEI is only going to come from Black leadership," Charlamagne argued. "I don’t know how to do it because I’m not a Black leader, but I do know how to tell if it’s working. Just keep an eye on right-wing media. The more they’re freaking out, the more progress we’re making."

The progressive radio host has a reputation for criticizing hypocrisy he sees on both sides of the political aisle.

He has been a vocal critic of both President Biden and former President Trump, calling the former "a sh---y elected official," and claiming Trump, if reelected, would be the "end of democracy."