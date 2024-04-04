SEAN HANNITY: RFK, Jr.'s a 'devout, radical environmentalist'

Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out "radical" positions he says independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. holds in his opening monologue on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: On the issue of Kennedy, well, he is what he is. He is a devout, radical environmentalist who frequently was heaping praise on Bernie Sanders and his radical Green New Deal. In the past, he's called for a complete ban on fracking. He's applauded Obama's limits on oil exploration, tweeting, "#KeepItInTheGround." No, I say bring it out of the ground.

RFK, JR. SAYS BIDEN ‘MUCH WORSE’ THREAT TO DEMOCRACY THAN TRUMP

Anyway, on his campaign website, RFK, Jr. promises to "protect wild lands from further development by curbing mining, logging, oil drilling, and suburban sprawl," as he calls it. This will undoubtedly drive up the cost of everything, especially housing — and that's not all. The Kennedy campaign also has a plan to dismantle the police. "Kennedy will reorient police to serve, not occupy, Black communities; to keep neighborhoods safe rather than harassing their residents." There's also a section on Kennedy's website about student loan forgiveness.

He plans to make "student debt dischargeable in bankruptcy and cut interest rates on student loans to zero." Who wants to lend people money and not get interest? Anyway, naturally, small business loans will continue to accrue interest. Here's another proposal that, well, bleeding-heart liberals will find very tempting: Kennedy wants to slash the U.S. military budget and use the money for socialized healthcare. RFK, Jr.'s running mate? Very wealthy attorney, compelling life story from Silicon Valley. Her name is Nicole Shanahan — a devout, far-left Democrat. Notably, by the way, Shanahan has spoken out against in-vitro fertilization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But thanks to Shanahan, while the Kennedy campaign now has extremely deep pockets, it will pose a serious challenge to Biden's re-election. If you are a left-wing voter, Kennedy frankly gives you all the nutty, Biden-Bernie Sanders, Green New Deal, climate alarmist, religious cult policies, maybe without the corruption and sleaze and the chaos, and he definitely knows what day of the week it is. Got to give him credit for that.