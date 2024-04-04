News Quiz: April 5, 2024

Gov. Gavin Newsom's "California values" and a Texas mom's battle over library books are just some of the stories you'll find in this week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital.
Want to try improving your score? This week, we're giving you the option to play again!
Here's our quiz below. App users: click here.
Missed last week's quiz? Give it a try now!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Here's an April Fools' Day joke and an Easter surprise in our American Culture Quiz.
And, click here to see all of our quizzes.
Check back next Friday for a fresh News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!