JESSE WATTERS: Biden's economic boom is not for Americans, but for illegal immigrants

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell allegedly confessing to a "migrant job fair" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TYSON HIRING MIGRANTS WHILE LAYING OFF US WORKERS IS THE 'DECIMATION OF THE AMERICAN DREAM': TOP REPUBLICAN

JESSE WATTERS: The Fed chair just confessed that "Bidenomics" is just a migrant job fair. There are actually a million less American citizens working today than there were in 2020. As the U.S. economy reopened after the pandemic, Biden has created 5 million migrant jobs. 5 million jobs, not for people born here, born somewhere else. Illegal immigrants walk across the border, Biden busses them to New York, and after 150 days, they're allowed to work. This is the great replacement theory the Democrats said is so racist. Nah, couldn't be.

The Biden economy is a mirage, a migrant mirage. It gets even more suspicious. All of these jobs Biden has claimed to have created, millions of them are part-time jobs. Since June, America has lost 2 million full-time jobs. The so-called Biden comeback is a scandal. The president is illegally flooding American industry with cheap labor. Less native born Americans are working, and millions of us are having to take second and part-time jobs. This pushes our wages down and at the same time triggers inflation. The media knows this, but they don't care who does the work and who loses out. They just want to be served by someone, anyone, as cheaply and quickly as possible.