Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's economic boom is not for Americans, but for illegal immigrants

Last year, New York Gov. Hochul announced 18,000 jobs for asylum seekers as city's migrant influx exceeded 125,000 people

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: ‘Bidenomics’ is a migrant job fair Video

Jesse Watters: ‘Bidenomics’ is a migrant job fair

Fox News host Jesse Watters pulls the curtain on President Biden’s ‘great sellout’ for creating jobs for illegal immigrants.

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell allegedly confessing to a "migrant job fair" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TYSON HIRING MIGRANTS WHILE LAYING OFF US WORKERS IS THE 'DECIMATION OF THE AMERICAN DREAM': TOP REPUBLICAN

JESSE WATTERS: The Fed chair just confessed that "Bidenomics" is just a migrant job fair. There are actually a million less American citizens working today than there were in 2020. As the U.S. economy reopened after the pandemic, Biden has created 5 million migrant jobs. 5 million jobs, not for people born here, born somewhere else. Illegal immigrants walk across the border, Biden busses them to New York, and after 150 days, they're allowed to work. This is the great replacement theory the Democrats said is so racist. Nah, couldn't be. 

The Biden economy is a mirage, a migrant mirage. It gets even more suspicious. All of these jobs Biden has claimed to have created, millions of them are part-time jobs. Since June, America has lost 2 million full-time jobs. The so-called Biden comeback is a scandal. The president is illegally flooding American industry with cheap labor. Less native born Americans are working, and millions of us are having to take second and part-time jobs. This pushes our wages down and at the same time triggers inflation. The media knows this, but they don't care who does the work and who loses out. They just want to be served by someone, anyone, as cheaply and quickly as possible.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some cities spending billions on benefits for illegal migrants Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.