LAURA INGRAHAM: Trans-infiltration of women's sports put women in actual danger

Fox News' Laura Ingraham argues the Biden administration's proposed rule changes to Title IX will make it easier for biological men to compete against girls and women in sports Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The real war against women. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, the LSU- Iowa NCAA semifinals on Monday night was the highest-rated in NCAA women's basketball history. Iowa star forward Caitlin Clark, the best woman to ever play college basketball, is attracting an entirely new fan base. Other stars, like Angel Reese, have huge followings as well-- an enormous talent, and the rivalries? Man, they're exciting to watch.

…

BIDEN ADMIN RELEASES NEW TITLE IX REGULATIONS ON TRANSGENDER ISSUES IN SCHOOLS

Yeah, she kind of pushed past all the controversies, and she was poised and powerful and so inspiring to young players and people who aren't involved in sports. Now, as a former college athlete myself, I do know how much time and how much hard work these women have devoted to becoming the best of the best. Just like the male athletes, they earn every award they get, and no one should ever diminish their achievements. But that is exactly what the Biden administration will do. And it's proposing rule changes to Title IX that will make it easier for biological men to compete against girls and women in sports across the United States.

Now, it doesn't matter that they're now claiming to have delayed it. So, how would it actually do this? Because by redefining the law's prohibition against sex discrimination to include gender identity, they would upend women's sports. And I think they already were beginning to feel the blowback. According to one analysis, this would be catastrophic for female athletes. President Joe Biden would have the federal government compel schools, colleges and universities to allow biological males who identify as females to compete against female athletes. Now, of course, Biden and Harris, they try to sell themselves, as the big defenders of girl power, the true protectors of women. But that's always been a lie.

…

Now forget the rank unfairness, given the physical advantage that biological men have over women. We've been through that ad nauseam. Trans-infiltration of women's sports put women in actual danger.