Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Former '80s rock musician arrested after girlfriend's body found in California woods

Theobald "Theo" Lengyel was previously the saxophonist for the band Mr. Bungle

Lorraine Taylor By Lorraine Taylor , Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Digital Originals Headlines Video

Fox News Digital Originals Headlines

Watch the full length versions of these stories and more at foxnews.com/digital-originals

A former rock musician was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend after a body was found in a wooded area of a California park. 

Theobald "Theo" Lengyel, 54, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday in the death of 61-year-old Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann.

Capitola Police said Lengyel also goes by the name "Mylo Stone." He is a former saxophone player and founding member of the band Mr. Bungle, according to local station KTVU. 

Herrmann was last seen on December 3 in Santa Cruz, California. She was a member of Outrigger Santa Cruz, a competitive canoe paddling group. The group said she was present at practice on December 3, according to a post on the group's Facebook page.

MULTIPLE ARRESTS MADE AFTER FATAL SHOOTING OF CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER DURING BURGLARY OF CANNABIS DISPENSARY

Split image of Theobald "Theo" Lengyel and his girlfriend Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann

Theobald "Theo" Lengyel (L), 54, was arrested Tuesday, January 2, 2024, and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann (R), 61. (Capitola Police Department/Facebook and KTVU)

Herrmann's family reported her missing on December 12, after not hearing from her for over a week. 

El Cerrito Police found her car in front of Lengyel's home. 

Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann wearing sunglasses

Herrmann was reported missing by her family on December 12, after they had not heard from her in over a week, police said. (EL CERRITO POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Police immediately named Lengyel a person of interest in Herrmann's disappearance, saying he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

"As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect," the Capitola Police Department said in a press release.

WWII-ERA UNEXPLODED BOMB WASHED ASHORE ON SANTA CRUZ BEACH BY POWERFUL STORMS

Capitola Police said human remains were found in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley. Official identification of the remains is still pending DNA confirmation from the coroner's office, police said.

Theobald (Theo) Brooks Lengyel smiling in a photo

Theobald Lengyel, also known as Mylo Stone, was the saxophonist for an '80s rock band called Mr. Bungle.  (KTVU)

Police have not said how Herrmann died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lengyel was apprehended by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office without incident and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Lengyel was being held without bail, according to online jail records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

"The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalani," the Capitola Police Department said in a press release. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this time."

Herrmann was a neuroscientist who had a degree from Caltech, according to KTVU.