Multiple arrests made after fatal shooting of California police officer during burglary of cannabis dispensary

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer who responded to a burglary at a cannabis dispensary in Oakland, California, last week, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed that several people have been arrested in connection with the death of 36-year-old Officer Tuan Le, with FOX2 KTVU reporting that one suspect has been booked on suspicion of murder.

The report named 27-year-old Mark Sanders as the suspected gunman. Sanders was also booked on other felony counts related to the incident.

When Sanders was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday, Oakland police broadcast a message over their radio channels announcing the arrest, the station reported.

"Just wanted to advise everybody that the killer of Officer Tuan Le is in custody," the message said. "Please take care of each one of you."

Officers had responded around 1 a.m. Friday to reports of an in-progress burglary at a cannabis business in the 400 block of Embarcadero, police said. By the time the officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., police responded to a second report of a burglary at the same location. Officers arrived at the scene to find multiple individuals fleeing the business, according to authorities.

The individuals opened fire on the plain-clothed officers, striking one, police said. No officers returned fire during the incident.

The wounded officer, later identified as Le, was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries. He was surrounded by his wife, mother and members of the Oakland Police Department.

Le was described by the department as a devoted husband who will be remembered for "his kindness, his smile and the positive change he brought to the lives of those around him."

"His passing leaves a void in the law enforcement community, the city of Oakland, and in the hearts of those who knew him," the Oakland Police Department said in a statement. "He is a true hero who dedicated his life to making our community safer."

Le was born in Saigon, Vietnam, on June 1, 1987, and later moved to Oakland, where he was naturalized on Sept. 11, 2001. He graduated from the police academy in February 2020.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that officers will "work tirelessly to bring justice to the Le family."