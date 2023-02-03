Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Former 1st lady of Atlanta, Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, has died

Jackson-Ransom was an educator, author in Georgia who supported the King Center ran by the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Associated Press
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a former first lady of Atlanta and ex-wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson, has died, city leaders said Thursday.

Current Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that Jackson-Ransom "was an incredible force of her own."

"She was a PR wiz and marketing pro, an educator and an author," Dickens said. "But perhaps most importantly, she was a wife, mother and grandmother."

Educator and author Bunnie Jackson-Ransom has died. She was a former first lady of Atlanta, Georgia. 

The mayor said he will remember her forever for her lively spirit and boundless energy.

"Bunnie loved this city and we loved her back," Dickens said.

The Rev. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center, said on social media that Jackson-Ransom was one of her biggest supporters during her early years leading the Atlanta institution.

"She was my cheerleader and extended unwavering support during some of my most challenging moments," said King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. "We would often have conversations about how I should show up in various spaces; she sowed seeds of wisdom and guidance into me that I will forever cultivate."

Funeral information was not immediately available.